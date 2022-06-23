The Leelanau County duo AllMusicConsidered announced the release of their first music video this month, featuring the James McMurtry song, If It Don’t Bleed. Sandy Dhuyvetter and George Powell — who are based in Northport and are a duo in life and music — share their version of the tune with lyrics sung by Powell, also on mandolin, and Dhuyvetter on the accordion. In addition to performing live shows in the region as AllMusicConsidered, Dhuyvetter and Powell also play on the interactive livestreaming entertainment site Twitch.tv, with 12,000 followers. “It is an interesting story for folks our age to thrive on a livestream,” shares Dhuyvetter, whom locals may also know as director of Leelanau UnCaged (yep, returning this September!). She is also beloved around the globe as Momma Fett.

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO