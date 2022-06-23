ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out into the world in their IPR Live 2022 Summer Concert Series. Seating is first-come, first-served, & a ticket is required.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Leelanau County’s AllMusicConsidered Releases Debut Music Video, “If It Don't Bleed”

The Leelanau County duo AllMusicConsidered announced the release of their first music video this month, featuring the James McMurtry song, If It Don’t Bleed. Sandy Dhuyvetter and George Powell — who are based in Northport and are a duo in life and music — share their version of the tune with lyrics sung by Powell, also on mandolin, and Dhuyvetter on the accordion. In addition to performing live shows in the region as AllMusicConsidered, Dhuyvetter and Powell also play on the interactive livestreaming entertainment site Twitch.tv, with 12,000 followers. “It is an interesting story for folks our age to thrive on a livestream,” shares Dhuyvetter, whom locals may also know as director of Leelanau UnCaged (yep, returning this September!). She is also beloved around the globe as Momma Fett.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks in Miniature

Enjoy a retelling of the classic West Side Story in this program that integrates storytelling with music & movement, aimed at children ages five to twelve & their families. The program features Dorothy Vogel, Traverse Symphony Orchestra principal pianist. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.
LELAND, MI
Personalities of the Peninsula: Potter, Innovator, Family Guy (& Now Picnic Purveyor) Ben Maier

Ben Maier is celebrating a lot of things these days. For just a couple, it’s the 20-year anniversary of his eponymous ceramics gallery on Main Street near Leland’s Fishtown, and right next door, the opening of his and wife Caroline’s grab-and-go lunch/gourmet food shop called Picnic, which opened its doors quietly last week and has its opening-day soiree today, Monday, June 27.
LELAND, MI
Property Watch: A House Specialty

A new commercial real estate opportunity has popped up in the village of Suttons Bay (note that it’s for the property only: Martha’s Leelanau Table is not for sale.) This cherry-red Leelanau landmark (413 N. St. Joseph Street; $625,000; MLS #1901513) was built in 1900 and, as Martha’s Leelanau Table, has been a staple of the county’s restaurant scene since 2007/2008. That’s when chef Martha Ryan and partners saw a house-in-need-of-love as the perfect place to showcase her local farm-to-plate cookery. That, of course, is a story onto itself, as this 2015 feature from the Northern Express shares. Ryan currently operates the restaurant for dinner service six days a week with her son Matt Ryan and daughter-in-law Andi Ryan.
SUTTONS BAY, MI

