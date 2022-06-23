The Friends of Interlochen Public Library Used Book Sale

A new commercial real estate opportunity has popped up in the village of Suttons Bay (note that it’s for the property only: Martha’s Leelanau Table is not for sale.) This cherry-red Leelanau landmark (413 N. St. Joseph Street; $625,000; MLS #1901513) was built in 1900 and, as Martha’s Leelanau Table, has been a staple of the county’s restaurant scene since 2007/2008. That’s when chef Martha Ryan and partners saw a house-in-need-of-love as the perfect place to showcase her local farm-to-plate cookery. That, of course, is a story onto itself, as this 2015 feature from the Northern Express shares. Ryan currently operates the restaurant for dinner service six days a week with her son Matt Ryan and daughter-in-law Andi Ryan.

