Schematic Detective: Seahawks 200/300 Scat Arrow Bow

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon admitted that QB Russell Wilson joining the team this offseason played a major role in his decision to re-sign with Denver. “With Russell, that’s a game changer. I’m not really one of the guys that likes to start over,” Gordon said, via Broncos Wire. “I really don’t like change too much with coming into a new locker room, having to build relationships, finding out who your clique is and finding out who works with you and what you’re able to say until guys get comfortable. It’s a drag — the city, finding a new place to stay. It’s a lot, man.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO