ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Schematic Detective: Seahawks 200/300 Scat Arrow Bow

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether intentional or not, meaningful Xs and Os takeaways from the Seahawks 2022 offseason activities have been at an all-time low. The usual traps of quarterback wristbands, assistant coach play sheets, and...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield, NFC Team Have "Mutual Interest"

The trade market for Baker Mayfield hasn't really ramped up this offseason, but that could change as training camp inches closer. Although a front-runner for Mayfield's services hasn't emerged, it's being reported that he has interest in an NFC West team. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there's...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Evaluating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after minicamp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Things feel different around the Denver Broncos as they exit their offseason program. For the first time since Peyton Manning roamed their suburban Denver complex in 2015, they have a quarterback with a résumé. Russell Wilson has amped up expectations and optimism, pushing the standard back to the postseason, a place the Broncos have not been since Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals What The Seahawks Think About Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks are entering their first season without Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Under his leadership, the team made the playoffs eight times and won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos. Ironically, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round selection to the Broncos in exchange for three players...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Aaron Donald, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins said he was surprised to be suspended for six games after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and plans to appeal the decision. “We’re still doing some research right now,” Hopkins said, via NFL.com. “Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

3 Is Key Number For Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson

It was arguably the biggest offseason trade of 2022. The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March. The 10-year pro comes off a campaign in which he missed time for the first time during his impressive career. The 33-year-old signal-caller started every game for Pete...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon admitted that QB Russell Wilson joining the team this offseason played a major role in his decision to re-sign with Denver. “With Russell, that’s a game changer. I’m not really one of the guys that likes to start over,” Gordon said, via Broncos Wire. “I really don’t like change too much with coming into a new locker room, having to build relationships, finding out who your clique is and finding out who works with you and what you’re able to say until guys get comfortable. It’s a drag — the city, finding a new place to stay. It’s a lot, man.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: WRs, No. 4

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. That will include facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers. When the Raiders travel to face the Seattle Seahawks, they...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Derek Carr Tops List Of Underappreciated NFL Players

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is often at the center of heated debates among fans. Recently, the sports media has been much more complimentary, with CBS Sports, for example, naming him one of the most underappreciated players. Alongside Carr, Lamar Jackson was also included at the top of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Schematic#Scat#American Football
Yardbarker

Why the Seahawks would greatly benefit from trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's possible exit from Cleveland has been long documented. The former Heisman Trophy winner is wanted by a couple of teams, including the Seattle Seahawks. The franchise is reportedly still very interested in acquiring the four-year veteran. This comes after Seattle traded away franchise QB Russell Wilson to Denver earlier this offseason, receiving QB Drew Lock as part of the returning package. If Seattle GM John Schneider was able to swing a trade for Mayfield, Pete Carroll would be able to field a very underrated team in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy