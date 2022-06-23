ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmond, IA

That's a deep ditch!

belmondnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsiderable excavation is happening between East Main Street and Third Street NE...

www.belmondnews.com

Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Fun Day’s this Weekend in Swea City

–Summer celebrations kick off around the area this weekend as Swea City will host their annual Fun Day’s Celebration. A tractor ride is underway at this hour, and the North Union Cheerleaders are hosting a meal in the park this evening from 5-7 PM. City Clerk Alycia Wolterman tells KLGA News that Saturday will be a full day of activities.
SWEA CITY, IA
KIMT

Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
HAMPTON, IA
City
Belmond, IA
Local
Iowa Government
KGLO News

Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state’s manure management plan laws

MANLY — A Worth County farmer has been fined $4500 for violations of the state’s manure management plan laws. Craig Benjegerdes owns and operates an animal feeding operation in rural Manly which consists of confinement buildings housing 2900 wean to finish swine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says an environmental specialist conducted a routine inspection of the facility and the facility’s manure application records on November 16th. The DNR says the records indicated that manure was applied above the maximum allowable rate in the manure management plan for the crop years between 2017 and 2021.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Agriculture Online

Oliver 1900: Loud and heavy

The Oliver 1900 was a barnyard bully. It was loud, obnoxious, heavy, and made no apologies for itself. It should've been sold with a case of shooter's earmuffs — enough for the operator and his family, as well as the families of his two closest neighbors! For all the noise those tractors made, they sure could put in some work.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Three displaced due to Grundy Center house fire

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy Center Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire for more than nine hours Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officials said there were three people inside the home,...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
theperrynews.com

Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
belmondnews.com

MAXINE ELIASON

Maxine Eliason, 91, died June 22, 2022, at the Kanawha Community Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 P.M. June 26 at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery west of Kanawha. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-3 P.M. at Ewing Funeral Home. Maxine, the daughter of Adolph and Ruth (Paskin)...
KANAWHA, IA
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
belmondnews.com

MARGOT RIDDER

Margot Ridder died June 22, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Visitation will be July 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Services will be July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Funeral Home.
BELMOND, IA
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
belmondnews.com

RODOLFO PLANCARTE

Rodolfo “Rudy” Plancarte, 67, Belmond, died June 23, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond. Services will be June 28 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
BELMOND, IA
1230kfjb.com

Michael Lang to be Sentenced Monday, June 27th

A Grundy County man who was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder in the death of an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff in April of 2021 is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 27th. Sentencing for Michael Lang will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA

