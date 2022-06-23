Other stories found only in the June 23 Belmond Independent

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an application for funding to straighten out curves on a county road just north of Mason City. County Engineer Brandon Billings says they’ve been exploring addressing the concerns about the curves on County Road B-20 just east of US Highway 65. “It’s something that’s been a thorn in our side for a long time. Those are very sharp curves. We’d like to apply for safety funding to help correct those now that we have the railroad right of way needed. It won’t be 100% what we want, but it will be safer and better than it is now for the traveling public not to get surprised and slam into that guard rail. That’s been that way since I was a kid, so it would be an amazing thing for us to apply for safety funds and get repaired.”

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO