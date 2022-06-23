ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmond, IA

Other stories found only in the June 23 Belmond Independent

belmondnews.com
 4 days ago

Water and sewer prices going up next month....

www.belmondnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
HAMPTON, IA
KGLO News

Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an application for funding to straighten out curves on a county road just north of Mason City. County Engineer Brandon Billings says they’ve been exploring addressing the concerns about the curves on County Road B-20 just east of US Highway 65. “It’s something that’s been a thorn in our side for a long time. Those are very sharp curves. We’d like to apply for safety funding to help correct those now that we have the railroad right of way needed. It won’t be 100% what we want, but it will be safer and better than it is now for the traveling public not to get surprised and slam into that guard rail. That’s been that way since I was a kid, so it would be an amazing thing for us to apply for safety funds and get repaired.”
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmond, IA
County
Wright County, IA
Wright County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Belmond Independent
belmondnews.com

MARGOT RIDDER

Margot Ridder died June 22, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Visitation will be July 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Services will be July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Andrews Funeral Home.
BELMOND, IA
belmondnews.com

MAXINE ELIASON

Maxine Eliason, 91, died June 22, 2022, at the Kanawha Community Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 P.M. June 26 at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery west of Kanawha. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-3 P.M. at Ewing Funeral Home. Maxine, the daughter of Adolph and Ruth (Paskin)...
KANAWHA, IA
belmondnews.com

RODOLFO PLANCARTE

Rodolfo “Rudy” Plancarte, 67, Belmond, died June 23, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital - Belmond. Services will be June 28 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
BELMOND, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Laurens Woman Arrested On Assault and Burglary Charges

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Pocahontas County woman was arrested earlier this week on assault and burglary charges following an incident in Laurens. Police were called to the 300 block of Lake Street on Wednesday to a report of an assault having taken place with further investigation leading officers to Melissa Wilson as the suspect.
LAURENS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy