COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been exactly 10 years since an event that changed our community. The Waldo Canyon Fire. The blaze was first reported on June 23, 2012 west of Colorado Springs. Hundreds of homes were destroyed. More than 18,000 acres were burned. 11 News Anchor Adam Atchison is taking us into the Pike National Forest for a look at how things have changed in a decade and why the trail at the center of an investigation remains closed. You can watch his piece at the top of this article.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO