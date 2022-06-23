Local priest celebrates 60 years of ordained ministry
The sanctuary of the small vintage church on the corner of W. Main Street and M Street was filled with well-wishers on Sunday, June 12, to honor their beloved priest, Rev. Lawrence Crumb. The occasion was the 60th anniversary of his ordination in the Episcopal Church in 1962. St....
This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Pacific Northwest's more powerful musical treasures – and legacies – is coming to the central Oregon coast town of Florence on July 15. Look for Eugene's most famous son, blues legend Curtis Salgado and his full band returning to town at the Main Stage at the Florence Events Center (FEC), jumpin’ and jivin’ again. (Above courtesy photo: Salgado, Belushi and DK Stewart in Eugene in 1978)
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
CORVALLIS – As the warmer weather returns, it’s a good idea to evaluate your garden for the upcoming summer. Take a lesson from the 2021 historic heat dome and be prepared to help plants through hot and dry weather as the season progresses. Here are some tips from...
If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
June 24, 2022 — Lane County Parks is excited to announce the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground, and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
UO release – The University of Oregon announced Thursday, June 23, that the contract of head track and field and cross country coach Robert Johnson will not be renewed. His contract is slated to expire on June 30. Associate head coach Helen Lehman-Winters will serve as the interim head coach. A national search for a new leader for the Oregon track and field and cross country programs is underway.
The Creola has been a fixture on the Port of Siuslaw Docks for as long as Administrative Assistant, Kelly Stewart can remember. And, depending upon one’s perspective, it’s been an eyesore OR, generally said with more excitement, “the ghost ship”. Yesterday, the dilapidated 55 foot Chris-Craft yacht was dismantled and removed. Stewart says determining when a boat has been abandoned and when it needs to be removed is decided by Port of Siuslaw Commissioners.
EUGENE, OR - Eugene Police began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” on Friday in the wake of recent news that the U.S. Supreme Court was overturning Roe vs. Wade. The group’s stated meeting point was...
EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested 10 people following downtown civil unrest Friday night. According to police, they received reports of a group posting on social media for people to attend a "Night of Rage" in the wake of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The group said they...
On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
EUGENE, Ore.-- Three people were taken to the hospital following a two car crash in West Eugene, Eugene Police said. Police said two of the three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Crews responded to the crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 99 North near Fairfield...
EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
There's a standard to live to if you play quarterback at the University of Oregon. The Ducks may have another star on their hands. Third-year Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson threw a 70-yard bomb at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday night. The downfield throw got the attention of everyone in...
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two men were arrested yesterday, June 23 in connection to an April armed robbery at a gold dealer, police said. The Lebanon Police Department says that on April 14, 2022, an armed robbery was reported at Cash for Gold Now, a gold seller on south Santiam Highway in Lebanon. Police say that two men wearing motorcycle helmets took an amount of cash at gunpoint and got away on a motorcycle. According to police, no one was injured in the robbery and there is no danger to the public.
MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
