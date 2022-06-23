ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation at Roxbury Safeway

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 AM: Police and medics from both sides of the city-limit line have responded to a shooting reported at the Roxbury Safeway. One person is reported injured; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported taking a suspect into custody and recovering a gun. No other details so far. 1:14...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in Delridge murder; also believed responsible for other early Monday shooting

When we first reported on the Monday morning shooting that killed 56-year-old Anthony Gonzalez at a Delridge encampment, we mentioned police were investigating another shooting in a similar time frame, at 16th/Cambridge. Today the charging documents for Mr. Gonzalez’s accused killer, Jaycee C. Thompson, reveal police believe he’s to blame for the other shooting too. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Thompson, who is 43, with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree robbery, and second-degree unlawful firearm possession. The charging documents note the case remains under investigation and so charges might be upgraded or added, but for now, here is the story that prosecutors and police tell in those documents, describing what they call “a multi-location violent crime spree in West Seattle”:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on West Marginal Way

Police were investigating a report of gunfire on West Marginal Way around 3 pm. We asked for information and just got their summary:. Officers responded to a shooting near Highland Park Way SW and W Marginal Way SW. Upon arrival, they located the victim and his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had three bullet holes in it. The victim stated he observed drivers of two older sedans racing each (other) from the Chelan Cafe heading southbound on W Marginal Way SW. The victim, who was not involved in the racing, stated that when he caught up to one of the vehicles he confronted the driver and passenger about the reckless driving. Heated words were exchanged between all parties and ended when both the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene heading southbound toward Tukwila. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and a bullet fragment from the victim’s vehicle. No injuries to the victim.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run vehicle abandoned; package thief strikes shortly after delivery

HIT-RUN: Aaron reports that vehicle was left behind after an early-morning hit-and-run in Sunrise Heights: “We heard a neighbor’s vehicle get hit at 3:14 this morning. The car involved was abandoned on the sidewalk at the corner of 31st and Myrtle, and the 3 occupants fled north on foot through Walt Huntley Playfield.” It’s since been towed. If you have any info, the SPD incident # is 22-163181.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary

Our SUP closet was broken into (overnight Thursday into Friday) – damaging the door and busting part of the latch where the padlock slides into. Boards were stolen. If anyone has any information or saw anything, please call us, 206-953-0237.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

About those fireworks to the west

TMT June 25, 2022 (10:39 pm) Ahhhhhh! Thanks, I was wondering where the thunder noise was coming from! I live by the Fauntleroy ferry. Summer is here!! Yeah!. AdmyrlByrd June 26, 2022 (2:47 pm) I remember when we had a bridge…<sigh>
BREMERTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

READER REPORT: West Seattle Action Activism Fair @ C & P Coffee

Thanks to Kathy Rawle for sending the photo and note about yet another of the two-dozen-plus events that were on our Saturday list:. (Photo by Jonathan Rawle) At C&P Coffee today. More than a dozen action groups, and lots of people and energy. The participating groups are on the flyer...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

You have so much time on your hands to hate. I was wondering if we could get you to volunteer your wise ways and countless unused hours to research opening a dog park in west Seattle that way you can help corral all the ILLEGAL WEST SEATTLE MANGEY MUTTS THAT GO AROUND IN PACKS BITING PEOPLE NON STOP.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUNDAY PREVIEW: Two West Seattle marches

The lineup for tomorrow won’t be anything like the 26-note list for today – but it will feature two West Seattle marches:. DEMONSTRATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS: In the wake of the small spontaneous protest at Walk-All-Ways on Friday, abortion-rights supporters are planning to march there Sunday morning, 10 am-11:30 am. Organizers explain here, “We are just two pissed=off moms that want to bring this community together to mourn, find solace, organize and protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. This is a peaceful gathering (be respectful of the local businesses and market) wear green, bring signs, your voice, and water.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

6 options for your West Seattle Friday

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your sunny Friday:. ALKI PLANTING PARTY: If you have some time to devote to beautifying West Seattle’s most famous park, join Seattle Parks gardeners and other community volunteers on the east side of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) any time between noon and 4 pm today, as previewed here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

DEVELOPMENT: 4448 California SW to return to Southwest Design Review Board

What could be the next West Seattle Junction redevelopment project to start construction needs one more level of approval from the Southwest Design Review Board, and a date is now set for their next look at it. The proposal would replace a small commercial building at 4448 California SW [map] with a seven-story mixed-use building, including almost 100 apartments as well as ground-floor commercial space, with no offstreet parking required or planned. The project cleared the first phase of Design Review last year (here’s our coverage from November), and is penciled in to return to the board at 5 pm Thursday, August 4th, online. Here’s the draft design packet with details on the plan. The August review will include a public-comment period, but if you have something to say, you can also email the project’s assigned city planner, at david.sachs@seattle.gov.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Dough Joy Donuts opens in West Seattle Junction

Three weeks after we reported that Dough Joy Donuts was taking over the ex-Café Mia space in The Junction, they’re open. We got a tip last night from @westseattlereviews that Dough Joy had soft-opened earlier in the day, and after another tip this morning, we went over to confirm. Yes, they’re open at 4317 SW Oregon, and their hours will be 8 am-2 pm Wednesdays-Sundays. Their specialty is “plant-based donuts.” Dough Joy has beverages too:
SEATTLE, WA
Public Safety
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Mini-heat wave still expected to end after tomorrow. So what about the holiday weekend?

(WSB photo – Saturday beachgoers on Alki) 4:28 PM: The National Weather Service‘s afternoon forecast update is in, and it’s still projecting a high in the 90s on Monday, with the heat advisory continuing in effect until late Monday night. Tuesday might not even get out of the 60s. So what about the Fourth of July weekend? The NWS says it’s still too soon to predict with confidence, but they’re tentatively forecasting clouds for at least part of the weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: West Seattle YMCA adds more swim lessons

The summer’s a great time to get in the water – as long as you can do it safely! Swim lessons tend to fill up fast around here but the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) tells us they’ve added some. The announcement says, “At the Y, we are committed to water safety and ensuring that every youth in the West Seattle community has the opportunity to learn to swim. We have added some additional Swim Lesson options during the day for the remainder of the summer season!” To find open sessions, scroll down this page until you get past the ones that are marked “full.” You can also visit the front desk at the Y in The Triangle, 3622 SW Snoqualmie.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Here’s why Hiawatha Community Center won’t be reopening any time soon

The closure of Hiawatha Community Center has ripple effects this summer – including these two: When wading-pool season starts tomorrow, Hiawatha won’t be opening because of the center closure; also, the Admiral Neighborhood Association can’t resume its summer-concert series because Hiawatha’s unavailable as a venue. A few readers asked us recently for a status report on the community center, so here’s what we have found out from Seattle Parks. They’ve been waiting for approval of a half-million-dollar federal grant (via the Federal Emergency Management Agency), according to Parks’ Kelly Goold, who says that’s about a quarter of the funding for the work to be done at Hiawatha. Rules of the grant, Parks says, prohibited work from starting before the funding was received. Goold says they “believe we will have approval shortly.” Then they can put the project out to bid. If they don’t get the grant? “We will proceed with the project but will complete less project work.” A bit of preparation has been done, Goold says – primarily “hazmat removal.” Once construction starts, it’s expected to take about nine months – so if all goes well from here, Hiawatha might be ready to reopen next summer. The project as described by Parks will include “electrical repairs, water and sewer pipe replacements, furnace and water heater repairs, roof replacement, and more.”
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s what you’ll see and hear at Field Day 2022

(WSB photo from Field Day 2018) Yet another big summer event returning after a pandemic hiatus: Field Day, whose organizers say you could call it “Ham Radio’s Open House.” And a big open house it is, spanning 24 hours, tomorrow morning through Sunday morning, this time in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). You can drop by for one or more of many presentations on topics from “Making a Family Communication Plan” to “Solar Power and Batteries” – the full schedule is here – or take advantage of a chance to take a turn at the mic. You can also just listen in as local hams participate in the contest that’s at the heart of Field Day – “where operators attempt to make as many two-way radio contacts as possible during a 24-hour window.” Three groups are participating – West Seattle Amateur Radio Club, Puget Sound Repeater Group, and Seattle Auxiliary Communications Service. Ham radio has seen a surge in the past few years, they note – 775,000 licensed hams in the U.S. now, up nearly 50,000 since 2019. You can stop by between 11 am Saturday and 11 am Sunday to see what it’s all about.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PLAY BALL: All-Star competition time for West Seattle Little League baseball and softball

Summer is the prime season for baseball and softball, and the West Seattle Little League is going into the height of this season – here’s the announcement:. West Seattle Little League (WSLL) is sending three baseball teams – one for each division, 10s, 11s, and 12s -and two softball teams – a 10s and Juniors (13-14 year olds) team – to compete in the WA District 7 Little League All-Stars Tournaments.
SEATTLE, WA

