South Valley Farmers Market Featured Farmer

Oregon’s 2021-22 Women’s basketball squad never quite jelled. The team certainly had a lot of promise, with solid ball-handling and outside shooting, along with some excellent size and skill around the basket. After some key players returned from early-season injuries, the team had some very successful stretches, including winning seven Conference games in a row in January and early February and beating national power Connecticut during the run (which also included a forfeit over UCLA). Also in early February, the Ducks ran Washington State off its own court, winning by 53 points in the Palouse when the Cougars simply could not hit a shot of any kind for most of the game. But the team faded late in the season, going 5-5 in the last 10 Conference games and 1-1 in the Pac-12 tournament, and then losing a first-round NCAA tournament game to Belmont in double overtime.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO