Lorane, OR

South Valley Farmers Market Featured Farmer

By Jun 23, 2022
Cottage Grove Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinging Bird Farm out of Lorane, Oregon is operated by a grandmother/granddaughter duo. Hannah Dunn left Minnesota, “the land of 10,000 lakes,” to put her grandmother’s farm back into production. Traditionally the land was used to raise livestock. These days Hannah has a half-acre market garden...

cgsentinel.com

hereisoregon.com

Chill, eat, drink and play at the Eugene Riverfront Festival

This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

UTV Takeover concludes on the Oregon coast

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on site. Event...
COOS BAY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Eyesore Removed From Port Mooring; First Citizen Nominations; Protect Your Pets on 4th Celebrations; County Makes New Cabins Available; New COVID-19 Cases

The Creola has been a fixture on the Port of Siuslaw Docks for as long as Administrative Assistant, Kelly Stewart can remember. And, depending upon one’s perspective, it’s been an eyesore OR, generally said with more excitement, “the ghost ship”. Yesterday, the dilapidated 55 foot Chris-Craft yacht was dismantled and removed. Stewart says determining when a boat has been abandoned and when it needs to be removed is decided by Port of Siuslaw Commissioners.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

On the riverfront path: Fire in a big tree

If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
ALBANY, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
State
Minnesota State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Lorane, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
uoregon.edu

To beat the summer heat, passive cooling really works

Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Get cozy in new cabins on the coast

June 24, 2022 — Lane County Parks is excited to announce the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground, and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Local allergy expert weighs in on extremely high pollen count

EUGENE, Ore. -- If you're sniffling and sneezing more than usual, you're not alone. Dr. Jason Friesen with Oregon Allergy Associates said that for the first time in ten years, the grass pollen count has reached the 1500s. Keep in mind that anything above 200 is considered "very high." "Now...
EUGENE, OR
#Farmers Market#Market Garden#Livestock#Chemicals#Food Drink#Bird Farm#Korean Natural Farming
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Women’s Hoops Update: Graves Working Toward Tighter, Tougher Squad

Oregon’s 2021-22 Women’s basketball squad never quite jelled. The team certainly had a lot of promise, with solid ball-handling and outside shooting, along with some excellent size and skill around the basket. After some key players returned from early-season injuries, the team had some very successful stretches, including winning seven Conference games in a row in January and early February and beating national power Connecticut during the run (which also included a forfeit over UCLA). Also in early February, the Ducks ran Washington State off its own court, winning by 53 points in the Palouse when the Cougars simply could not hit a shot of any kind for most of the game. But the team faded late in the season, going 5-5 in the last 10 Conference games and 1-1 in the Pac-12 tournament, and then losing a first-round NCAA tournament game to Belmont in double overtime.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

One taken to hospital after school bus runs off Marcola Road

MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Italians Choose Siuslaw for Training; OSU Hall of Fame; Ducks Move in New Direction for Track and Field

Next month’s World Track and Field Championships in Eugene are spilling over into Florence. The championships will be held at Eugene’s Hayward Field July 15th through the 24th . It draws athletes and fans from around the world. Teams don’t just “show up” the day competition begins. They need a place to loosen up and get ready according to Chris Johnson. He’s the Athletic Director at Siuslaw High School.
FLORENCE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Two suspects arrested for armed robbery in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in an April armed robbery at a Lebanon gold dealer. According to a news release from LPD, police arrested Anthony Wade Holden, 32, of Lebanon and Corey Brandon Wreyford, 31, of Sweet Home. The two were located Thursday, June 23 and lodged in Linn County Jail.
LEBANON, OR

