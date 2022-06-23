BMX track officially returning to Cottage Grove

Following a unanimous decision by the Cottage Grove City Council during the June 13 meeting, the BMX bike course that once sat on Row River Road will return to its original site. The new track will be available to the surrounding community for recreational and competitive purposes. A local...
This story is shared in partnership with Travel Oregon. So you’ll be in Eugene during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22? Outside of all the track and field action at Hayward Field, you’ll probably want a place to eat, drink, play and chill while soaking up the vibe of this historic occasion.
CORVALLIS – As the warmer weather returns, it’s a good idea to evaluate your garden for the upcoming summer. Take a lesson from the 2021 historic heat dome and be prepared to help plants through hot and dry weather as the season progresses. Here are some tips from...
The Creola has been a fixture on the Port of Siuslaw Docks for as long as Administrative Assistant, Kelly Stewart can remember. And, depending upon one’s perspective, it’s been an eyesore OR, generally said with more excitement, “the ghost ship”. Yesterday, the dilapidated 55 foot Chris-Craft yacht was dismantled and removed. Stewart says determining when a boat has been abandoned and when it needs to be removed is decided by Port of Siuslaw Commissioners.
If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
June 24, 2022 — Lane County Parks is excited to announce the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground, and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
EUGENE, Ore. - Fireworks went on sale statewide Thursday, as allowed by Oregon law. But in Eugene, there are only 2 days when you can ignite legal fireworks - if at all: The City of Eugene banned all fireworks use and sales south of 18th Avenue.
(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Pacific Northwest's more powerful musical treasures – and legacies – is coming to the central Oregon coast town of Florence on July 15. Look for Eugene's most famous son, blues legend Curtis Salgado and his full band returning to town at the Main Stage at the Florence Events Center (FEC), jumpin’ and jivin’ again. (Above courtesy photo: Salgado, Belushi and DK Stewart in Eugene in 1978)
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
EUGENE, Ore. — A multiple-agency response was needed for downtown civil unrest Friday night in Eugene, the Eugene Police Department said. 10 people were arrested. Eugene PD began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” in the wake of an opinion by the Supreme Court of the United States, Dobbs v. Jackson (related to Roe v. Wade).
* WHAT...Temperatures in the 90s expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade Foothills.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
EUGENE, Ore.-- Three people were taken to the hospital following a two car crash in West Eugene, Eugene Police said. Police said two of the three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Crews responded to the crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 99 North near Fairfield...
On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
Hundreds rallied in front of the Federal Courthouse in Eugene Friday. They came to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. KLCC was there. The honks of support at times drown out the chanting crowd. Many hoist signs with messages like “Keep your theology off my biology.”. 54-year...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A school bus drove off the highway and into a field on Marcola Road near milepost 3 just east of Springfield Friday morning. The driver was taken by ambulance to RiverBend hospital. There is no word yet on their condition. One 6-year-old child was aboard the bus...
EUGENE, OR - Eugene Police began receiving reports of a group publicizing on social media for people to come to a “Night of Rage” on Friday in the wake of recent news that the U.S. Supreme Court was overturning Roe vs. Wade. The group’s stated meeting point was...
Comments / 0