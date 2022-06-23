What's Up? This Weekend 6/23

Rivers Edge Piney Orchard - Rivers Edge Piney Orchard end unit garage townhome. Home has 3 finished levels with eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Rear deck off of kitchen. Primary Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Family room with new carpet gas fireplace and walk out to rear yard. Pets on a case by case basis pet deposit is $1000.00. Great community features walking /jogging trails, tot lots, community center, swimming pool, tennis court & much more. Easy access to Rt-32, NSA, Fort Meade, Columbia, Shopping Centers, Marc train and BWI Airport, Restaurants and much more. TO APPLY PLEASE GO TO WWW.BLOCKINGERPROERTYMANAGEMENT.COM.
Comments / 0