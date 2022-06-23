ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

What's Up? This Weekend 6/23

whatsupmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23rd, 6-8:30 p.m.; Color Burst Park, Columbia. Live music is back with old favorites & new bands on the stage this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy a variety of artists & genres for FREE. Must RSVP in advance. June 24th to 26th; Guinness...

whatsupmag.com

wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Caribbean Carnival Comes To Clifton Park In Baltimore Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Trinidad-style street Carnival is coming to Baltimore this summer, the city announced Wednesday. The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a two-day festival coming to Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore next month. The event promises “spectacular costumes, joyous revelry, and a generous dash of international flavor.” The festival will be held July 9 and 10, and tickets are $20. Admission for children 12 and under is free. An announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall included a performance. Learn more about the event and find tickets at the festival’s Eventbrite page.
BALTIMORE, MD
coolprogeny.com

Cool Spots to Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore!

It’s berry season! Thinking of taking the kids on a fruit-picking adventure? Here are our favorite places to go berry picking with kids near Baltimore. Cool Spots To Go Berry Picking with Kids Near Baltimore. HYBRIDOMA ORGANIC FRUIT FARM. 13734 Baldwin Mill Road, Baldwin. (443) 902-0370 | Website. Blueberries,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Next One Up Program brings Baltimore Teens to work in OC ahead of college

OCEAN CITY, Md- Young Adults from Baltimore are getting the chance to work in Ocean City, learn life skills, and live together thanks to the Next One Up program. “It feels really good to have that responsibility it’s something new completely new I’ve never done it before but it’s exciting for me to have experienced,” said Aaqil Briggs, who is working at Blue Bimini Boat Services this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Hopkins community mourns the loss of Dia Lee

The University is mourning the death of Dia Lee, who passed away on June 20. Lee was a rising senior studying Writing Seminars in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences. Vice Provost for Student Affairs Rachelle Hernandez and Interim Dean of Student Life Allison Avolio sent an email to the student body regarding Lee’s death on June 24.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
MARYLAND STATE
themunchonline.com

2309 Sandy Walk Way

Rivers Edge Piney Orchard - Rivers Edge Piney Orchard end unit garage townhome. Home has 3 finished levels with eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Rear deck off of kitchen. Primary Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Family room with new carpet gas fireplace and walk out to rear yard. Pets on a case by case basis pet deposit is $1000.00. Great community features walking /jogging trails, tot lots, community center, swimming pool, tennis court & much more. Easy access to Rt-32, NSA, Fort Meade, Columbia, Shopping Centers, Marc train and BWI Airport, Restaurants and much more. TO APPLY PLEASE GO TO WWW.BLOCKINGERPROERTYMANAGEMENT.COM.
ODENTON, MD

