East Sussex County Council faces 'financial uncertainty'

Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.The number of people in hospital with Covid is also on an upward trend in most parts of the country, suggesting the virus is becoming steadily more prevalent.A total of 1.7 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The rise of 23% is lower than the 43% jump in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO