East Sussex County Council faces 'financial uncertainty'

More rail disruption after this week’s planned strikes is “extremely likely” for Scotland, the RMT has said.The country’s railway network has been thrown into chaos after the first of the planned strikes on Tuesday and severely reduced services on Wednesday.The latest talks between RMT union members and railway employers to resolve an ongoing bitter dispute on pay, jobs and conditions broke down earlier this week.Head of RMT Mick Lynch accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking negotiations” and the UK government of blocking a deal, which it denies.Industrial action continued on Thursday, with more 24-hour strikes planned for Saturday.Friday and Sunday...
