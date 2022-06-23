ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

East Sussex County Council faces 'financial uncertainty'

By administration
newsatw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic, the Ukraine war, as well as rising inflation, is affecting budgets, the council says....

newsatw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Brighton will become first UK city to take action against second homeowners and holiday lets after wave of pandemic buyers pushed average property prices above £500,000

Brighton will become the first city in the UK to take action against second homeowners and holiday lets after a wave of buyers during the coronavirus pandemic pushed house prices to over £500,000. Councillors have voted to ask officials to draw up proposals which will ban new-build second homes...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Birmingham Airport chief executive gets 49% pay rise

The chief executive of Birmingham Airport's pay has risen by 49% pay rise, it has emerged, angering trade unions. Nick Barton's annual wage increased from £399,000 to £595,000 last year. It came after large-scale job cuts in the sector in the wake of the pandemic. Jane Nellist, president...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk pylon proposal could hit house prices 'by a third'

An estate agent has warned house prices could fall by a third if a 112-mile pylon scheme to carry offshore wind power through East Anglia is approved. Paul Beresford, chief executive officer of Essex-based Beresfords, said the proposal was already impacting property sales. Campaigners said the idea was "horrific", while...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Amazon Devices
BBC

Second homes: Gwynedd Council could buy empty houses

Empty or unused properties could be bought by a council and rented to people in the county in an effort to tackle the issue of second homes. Gwynedd has 5,098 second homes, a fifth of Wales' total, and one in 10 houses in the area is a second home. Some...
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Waddesdon: The Buckinghamshire village created by Britain's biggest banking family

The village of Waddesdon is a curious place. Many visit the Buckinghamshire area, but without one of the country's most prominent banking families, it probably would never have existed. Plenty of tourists have arrived in the village, around six miles away from Aylesbury, solely to visit Waddesdon Manor. And although...
ECONOMY
BBC

Freshney Place: Senior councillors back plan to buy shopping centre

Senior councillors have approved plans to buy Grimsby's Freshney Place Shopping Centre. Cabinet members backed proposals for North East Lincolnshire Council to purchase the centre, on Wednesday. A council statement said the move would safeguard 1,700 jobs after the centre went into receivership in January and the deadline for bids...
RETAIL
BBC

Blind Veterans UK moves from Ovingdean to Rustington

A charity which cares for blind former service personnel has marked moving its HQ with a clean up of veterans' graves. Blind Veterans UK is moving from Ovingdean in East Sussex to Rustington in West Sussex. The charity's new home is more suited to residents with visual impairments, rather than...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
BBC

Gloucestershire council to close four care homes despite opposition

Four care homes will be closed in a council push to move the service into people's own homes. Orchard House, Westbury Court, Bohanam House and The Elms will be shut down by Gloucestershire County Council by the end of the year. It was agreed despite 2,300 people signing four petitions...
INSTAGRAM
BBC

UK to miss tree planting target, trade body warns

The government has 'zero chance' of reaching its tree planting targets, the UK's forestry trade body has said. The UK government pledged in 2019 to reach 30,000 hectares (115 sq miles) of new planting by the end of 2024. During the financial year spanning 2021/2022 just under 14,000 hectares (54...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Crawley wildflower verges mowed 'by mistake', council admits

A county council has apologised after wildflower verges were mowed "by mistake". The verges in Elizabethan Way, Maidenbower, are part of a West Sussex County Council scheme used to attract bees and other pollinators. The council has apologised and said its contactor has put in measures to ensure the mistake...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid-19 infections continue to rise in all four UK nations

Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.The number of people in hospital with Covid is also on an upward trend in most parts of the country, suggesting the virus is becoming steadily more prevalent.A total of 1.7 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The rise of 23% is lower than the 43% jump in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More rail strikes likely for Scotland, according to union

More rail disruption after this week’s planned strikes is “extremely likely” for Scotland, the RMT has said.The country’s railway network has been thrown into chaos after the first of the planned strikes on Tuesday and severely reduced services on Wednesday.The latest talks between RMT union members and railway employers to resolve an ongoing bitter dispute on pay, jobs and conditions broke down earlier this week.Head of RMT Mick Lynch accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking negotiations” and the UK government of blocking a deal, which it denies.Industrial action continued on Thursday, with more 24-hour strikes planned for Saturday.Friday and Sunday...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy