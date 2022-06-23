ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Girl Up Club Members Soar at St. Mark’s Camp

By Submitted
coastalbreezenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Mark’s Episcopal Church just concluded its inaugural summer camp. The three-day ‘Camp Marco’ was held June 13-15 and was geared toward girls who are members of Manatee Middle School’s Girl UP program. Girl Up is a global movement sponsored by the United Nations that promotes leadership development, entrepreneurship, and the...

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuncoastPost

Lunch With a View At Harpoon Harry’s

The other day I was reminded that a meal with a view is a bonus situation. It is akin to getting dessert for free or being upgraded at a hotel. The restaurant I’m speaking of comes with gentle sounds of waves lapping against the dock, which you overlook. Double American flags flank the posts in the water so that when the wind catches the stars and stripes, they appear to magically stretch over the span of the waterway. Happy people with a pep in their step hop off their boats, hoping to score a table just like the one you are currently perched upon. The smells from the kitchen remind you of cocoanut shrimp which would absolutely match the ambiance of your waterfront lunch stop for the day. What is this magical place? Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and it makes a Tuesday (or any day) feel like a mini-vacation.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Figs Grille is a Neighborhood Staple

Longstanding Figs Grille in Bonita Springs has been busier than ever, despite the pandemic, thanks to the dedication of owner and chef Sam Tadros, a veteran of the Southwest Florida dining scene. Tadros is a master of reinvention. After leaving Egypt at age 27, where he worked as an accountant,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Margaritaville Resort developer donating land to Fort Myers Beach

The developer of the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach plans to donate a parcel of land to the town of Fort Myers Beach during a 9 a.m. Friday ceremony. Parcel 6, which will be presented to the town by TPI Hospitality, will include new beach access, public street and public parking.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
naplesillustrated.com

The Music Never Dies at Zeppe’s Tavern

Ohio transplants in Naples are now closer to home with the opening of Zeppe’s Tavern in the former Brass Tap space in the Gateway Shoppes, at the intersection of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41. The chain is based in the Cleveland area, where it operates both pizzerias and...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
Marco Island, FL
Society
City
Marco Island, FL
naplesillustrated.com

5 New Ice Cream Shops to Try in Naples

July is National Ice Cream Month, and Naples is on board: No fewer than five new ice cream shops have opened recently to enhance the joys of summer:. Scoops Ice Cream & Açai Bowls: Scoops’ third location is inside the Flash Car Wash & Convenience Store at 9995 Tamiami Trail East. The family-owned business features 15 flavors, five of which rotate, in addition to açai bowls and milkshakes. Scoops projects five Collier County locations by the end of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
WESH

Sizable bear strolls through Florida golf course

NAPLES, Fla. — A large black bear was spotted over the weekend strolling through a popular golf course in Naples, Florida. Multiple sightings of the bear have been reported at The Club at The Strand. In one video, the bear can be seen strolling through its fitness center and...
NAPLES, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Estia Restaurant Coming to Naples Next Year

The former Bokamper space in North Naples will receive a Mediterranean makeover next year when the Estia restaurant group arrives from Philadelphia. The restaurant will be the first outside the Northeast for the Pashilas family, who fell in love with Naples when they visited several years ago; they saw a need for a Greek restaurant and began looking at available spaces. They currently operate three restaurants in Philadelphia and South Jersey and are known for elegant, upscale cuisine paired with decor that transports guests to the Greek islands.
NAPLES, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

First Watch in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: First Watch in Estero, Florida! You can always tell breakfast is going to be good when you know the workers get up with the chickens, which means the crack of dawn. The oven heats up for freshly-baked pastries, the cage-free eggs get whipped for super-light lemon ricotta pancakes, and the smell of hardwood smoked bacon stimulates the appetite as succulent fruits and garden vegetables are chopped, sliced, or diced for the menu of the day. But that’s not all. Smell that coffee. Once you place the order, an aromatic pot of steaming coffee is set before you to drain at your leisure. This is how to enjoy the morning cuppa joe. As you can imagine, word has gotten out, so sometimes there’s a wait. No worries, it takes that long to decide what to choose. Besides, this is Florida and the weather brings a healthy disposition.
ESTERO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
happeningsmagazine.net

LoCash at Red, White & Boom in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department announces the return of the annual Red, White and Boom on Monday, July 4. The Cape Coral Bridge, as well as Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado to the bridge, will close at 3 a.m. on July 4 to prepare for the day’s activities.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

Naples man charged with battery of teen at movie theater also charged with incident at Baker Park

A Naples man facing charges in a June 10 racial confrontation at a movie theater was arrested Saturday on a warrant involving a second similar incident days later. Carl Pukin, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon on a Collier County warrant and had his first appearance Sunday. He was freed Sunday on $1,500 bond and no court date has been set.
NAPLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard crew medevacs man from fishing boat near Naples

NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a man’s rescue off the west coast of Florida. A USCG air crew on Friday hoisted the 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples. The man was having difficulty...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#South Beach#Crickets#Everglades#Manatee Middle School#The United Nations#Family Ministry
WINKNEWS.com

New Lee County shopping center breaks ground Tuesday

Ground was broken Tuesday morning in the construction of a new shopping center off Corkscrew Road in Lee County. Developers say the Shoppes at Verdana Village, located six miles east of I-75 along Corkscrew Road, will be a one-stop shop for neighbors in the area, to include a Publix supermarket, retail stores and restaurants. The area is growing and the developers say the county wants to offer more to the community via this shopping center.
ESTERO, FL
cityscoop.us

Naples, FL – Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Power Washing Company

SYNOPSIS: Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services is a company that understands the unique applications of sealing pavers. Whether you need repair or refinishing, we have the resources to complete your job. Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Company. BY: Peter LeBlanc, Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard rescues man on fishing vessel near Naples

The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male passenger aboard a fishing vessel about 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples on Friday. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient, and his two adult sons, and transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
gulfshorebusiness.com

New apartments proposed near I-75 in Bonita Springs

A new commercial and residential development could soon be built at the 21- acre northeast quadrant of Bonita Beach Road and Interstate 75 upon approval of Bonita Springs City Council. The Bonita zoning board approved a plan for more than 200 multifamily residential units, along with a couple of commercial...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy