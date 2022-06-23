MHI Thermal Systems' Plug-in Hybrid Transport Refrigeration Units Receive Technology Award from Japan Society of Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers
- Highly Regarded for its Contribution to Improving the Quality of Delivery Vehicles - - Using both a plug-in power supply and a refrigerator dedicated generator, contributes to reducing CO2 and saving energy by automatically switching to match the vehicle conditions. - Automatically selects between 3 power modes based...www.benzinga.com
