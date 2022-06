Leah Williamson says she feels a sense of “responsibility rather than pressure” as she prepares to captain England at a home Euros.The 25-year-old has also spoken about how she has been taking note of the behaviour of other captains, including England cricket skipper Ben Stokes.Having been given the armband by boss Sarina Wiegman in a number of games through the season in the absence of the injured Steph Houghton, Williamson was then confirmed as Lionesses captain for this summer’s Euros in April.She heads into the showpiece with her previous senior major tournament experience featuring one substitute appearance at the 2019...

