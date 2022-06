While the idea of having 16 or more different NASCAR Cup Series winners still seems unlikely, the math is getting interesting. Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, 5 p.m. ET, NBC) marks 10 races to go in the regular season. There have been 12 different winners through the first 16 races — Daniel Suarez the most recent with his first career victory at Sonoma Raceway. There have yet to be more winners than playoff spots in this elimination-style format, with a few drivers always making it in on points.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO