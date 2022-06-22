ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

PG&E Undergrounding Project in Lime Ridge - Trail Closures in Effect May 1 through mid-July, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting May 1, 2022, several trails in Lime Ridge will be closed due to PG&E undergrounding the existing power lines in the area. Moving the...

Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: 6 wildfires burning in the Bay Area

Five wildfires started Thursday in the Bay Area, while an older fire on the Peninsula is in the mopping-up stage. The map above shows the approximate locations, as given by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 1 / Timm Fire. Reported around 2:15 p.m. north of Vacaville. As...
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4 News

Cal Fire East Bay fire danger concerns

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd. At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained. KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander […]
PORT COSTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water main break causes flooding in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. - A whole lot of water was being wasted in Concord. Gushing water was flooding the streets at Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive after a water main broke Wednesday night. Crews were still busy trying to quell the leak on Thursday morning. No timeline was given as to...
CONCORD, CA
news24-680.com

Water, Water Everywhere (On Monument) – And All Of It Down The Drain?

As Californians doing our level best to hang onto every drop of potable water allotted to us and taking far too much pride in those EBMUD “Water Saver” awards we’ll admit our hearts sank when we heard that Concord’s Monument Boulevard was awash in the precious liquid early Thursday morning.
CONCORD, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

A Major Transformation is Happening on Treasure Island

San Francisco’s 400-acre Treasure Island was built in 1936 by the Army Corps of Engineers, with mud dredged from the Bay, attaching it to the banks of Yerba Buena Island. Once envisioned as a future airport, Treasure Island made its debut hosting the first World Fair—The Golden Gate International Exposition—in 1939, earning the nickname ‘magic city’ for bringing people across the planet together in a celebration of progress. But in 1941, aviation plans were quashed, when the island became a US Navy training and education hub for 4.5 million military personnel enroute to the Pacific during World War II.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California crews use 4,500 gallons of water to put out Tesla fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento fire crews used about 4,500 gallons of water to fully extinguish a Tesla that kept re-igniting and then ended up submerging the high-tech car into a makeshift pond to fully quell the blaze. The white Tesla was fully involved with fire when the fire crew arrived...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuation warnings canceled in Vacaville brush fire, 110 acres burned

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuations were ordered for a brush fire that burned 110 acres in Vacaville on Wednesday afternoon. The evacuation orders were eventually downgraded to evacuation warnings and later canceled. The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at 3:33 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wintu Way. Evacuations warnings were issued for […]
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

