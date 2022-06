A routine traffic stop leads to a drug arrest and an arrest on an outstanding warrant in Parsons. Earlier this week, a Parsons Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North 10th street. There were three adults in the vehicle and the officer recognized one of them as 31-year-old Brandon Markise Kindrick, despite his efforts to conceal his identity. A deputy arrived to assist utilizing his K-9, Memphis and indicated that there were illegal drugs in the car.

PARSONS, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO