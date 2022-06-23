Ironman CDA going the full distance next year

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ponderay Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., to consider the following requests: File UP22-089, Eastmark Capital Group, Multi-Family Special Use Permit (Phase 2): Eastmark Capital Group (Landowner, James Fenton Co Inc) is requesting Special Use Permit (SUP) approval in order to develop a ±6.84-acre site with six, multifamily structures, containing a total of 114 residential units. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom apartment units and three-bedroom townhome units. The applicant is requesting approval to increase the height of the three multi-family apartment structures to three stories. Additionally, the project includes construction of an onsite community center. The property is located north of Schweitzer Plaza Drive and South of Walmart and will be accessed by a proposed public street. It is located in Section 11, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise Meridian. File UP22-087, GVD Commercial Properties, Inc., Multi-Family Special Use Permit is requesting special use permit approval in order to develop a ±4.4-acre site with a multifamily structure, containing a total of 24 apartment units as well as 26 Carports and 10 single car garages. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom units. Additionally, they are requesting approval to modify the previously approved site plan, which includes cabins and a recreational space associated with Hotel Ruby, and to increase the height of the structures to three stories. The project is located east of U.S. Highway 95, behind the Farmhouse Restaurant and will be accessed via Piehl Road. It is located in Section 2, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise meridian. An electronic method of participation has also been established for the applicants and members of the public who wish to participate remotely. Please visit the project page for these files on the City of Ponderay website at http://www.cityofponderay.org/planning-zoning/projects/ for information on how to register in advance of the meeting. Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Ponderay Planning Department at (208) 265-5468 at least 48 hours before the hearing. All written comments will be accepted up until one week prior to the hearing. Written comments of less than one page and oral testimony will be accepted until the close of the public comment portion of the hearing. Comments may be mailed to Ponderay - City Planning, P.O. Box 500, Ponderay, ID 83852 or via e-mail to klmiller@ponderay.org. Additional information is available at the planning department. Legal#4324 AD#542999 June 25, 2022.

PONDERAY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO