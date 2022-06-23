ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Ironman CDA going the full distance next year

By BILL BULEY
Bonner County Daily Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday approved a contract amendment that will allow next year’s Ironman Coeur d’Alene 70.3 to change to a full 140.6. But the 5-1 decision, with Councilman Dan Gookin voting no, included discussion that the city...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

 

Bonner County Daily Bee

Ready for race day

COEUR d'ALENE — "Oh, that's cold." With that comment, Kayla Bowker stood on the final step at Independence Point and paused before going for 30-minute swim in Lake Coeur d'Alene on a sunny Friday morning. The 58-degree water, though, is the last of her worries before she joins about...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66, passed away, in her home in Dover, Idaho, on June 23, 2022. A complete obituary, with service information, will be published later. Maureen was born in Spokane, Washington, and had recently moved to the Dover community. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook...
DOVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Harold D. ‘Magoo’ Lutes, 79

Harold D. “Magoo” Lutes, 79, passed away, in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, in the Sandpoint Eagles Lodge, on John Hudon Lane. Harold was born on February 15, 1943, in Wallace, Idaho. The family later...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

First lineworker class graduates at NIC Parker Center

Driving sleet and rain at 3 a.m. with 70 miles-per-hour winds, thunder, lightning – Mother Nature at its worst. For nearly everyone, this is a time to burrow under a blanket and sleep until it’s over. For lineworkers, it’s time to climb 100 feet in the air and...
EDUCATION
Bonner County Daily Bee

Communication station

If a zombie apocalypse ever occurs and takes out communications systems, Devon Wengeler will be ready. The 11-year-old Rathdrum amateur radio enthusiast obtained his ham radio license several months ago. "Everybody else in my family had one," Devon said Friday morning. Devon, his family and other members of the Kootenai...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - June 26, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Race the Wolf: ultra-marathon and trail racing series; 52km and 26km trail races. Info.: racethewolf.com. Game Day: tabletop games, including Dungeons & Dragons; 12-8 p.m., Paddler's Alehouse, 100...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

County extends no-wake zone on area waterways

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners extended the county's “no-wake zone” to 500 feet on all navigable county waterways following this spring’s well-above-average precipitation. The move follows a decision by county commissioners to declare a local state of emergency due to the heavy rains and snow melt....
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Love of horse takes teen to state honors

SANDPOINT — Kaira Whalen can't remember a time when she didn't love horses. She grew up living in town, riding a tricycle on the back porch and playing on a swing set in the yard. But she was fascinated by television shows about gardening and the rural lifestyle. As...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 25 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ponderay Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., to consider the following requests: File UP22-089, Eastmark Capital Group, Multi-Family Special Use Permit (Phase 2): Eastmark Capital Group (Landowner, James Fenton Co Inc) is requesting Special Use Permit (SUP) approval in order to develop a ±6.84-acre site with six, multifamily structures, containing a total of 114 residential units. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom apartment units and three-bedroom townhome units. The applicant is requesting approval to increase the height of the three multi-family apartment structures to three stories. Additionally, the project includes construction of an onsite community center. The property is located north of Schweitzer Plaza Drive and South of Walmart and will be accessed by a proposed public street. It is located in Section 11, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise Meridian. File UP22-087, GVD Commercial Properties, Inc., Multi-Family Special Use Permit is requesting special use permit approval in order to develop a ±4.4-acre site with a multifamily structure, containing a total of 24 apartment units as well as 26 Carports and 10 single car garages. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom units. Additionally, they are requesting approval to modify the previously approved site plan, which includes cabins and a recreational space associated with Hotel Ruby, and to increase the height of the structures to three stories. The project is located east of U.S. Highway 95, behind the Farmhouse Restaurant and will be accessed via Piehl Road. It is located in Section 2, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise meridian. An electronic method of participation has also been established for the applicants and members of the public who wish to participate remotely. Please visit the project page for these files on the City of Ponderay website at http://www.cityofponderay.org/planning-zoning/projects/ for information on how to register in advance of the meeting. Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Ponderay Planning Department at (208) 265-5468 at least 48 hours before the hearing. All written comments will be accepted up until one week prior to the hearing. Written comments of less than one page and oral testimony will be accepted until the close of the public comment portion of the hearing. Comments may be mailed to Ponderay - City Planning, P.O. Box 500, Ponderay, ID 83852 or via e-mail to klmiller@ponderay.org. Additional information is available at the planning department. Legal#4324 AD#542999 June 25, 2022.
PONDERAY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 11, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a commercial burglary in the 54000 block of Highway 200 in Clark Fork at 6:20 a.m. Report of a reckless driver...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stand-off ends peacefully

CLARK FORK — A seven-hour standoff ended peacefully, Bonner County Sheriff’s officials said in a Thursday Facebook post. The Wednesday standoff began after BCSO deputies arrived at a residence in the 800 block of Spring Lane in Clark Fork at about 4 p.m. to arrest a 26-year-old female on an aggravated battery arrest warrant out of Kootenai County as well as a 33-year-old male on a burglary charge. Neither individual was named in the Facebook post.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ocean Spray creates dramatic displays

Ocean Spray (Holodiscus discolor) creates a truly dramatic display when in bloom. From June to July this multi-stemmed North American native shrub is covered in large fluffy plumes of tiny cream-white flowers cascading gracefully from the ends of its arching branches. Other common names include Creambush Rock Spirea, referring to the flower clusters, and Ironwood, describing its extremely hard woody stems.
SANDPOINT, ID

