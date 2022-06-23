ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Pine Street Woods to host free STEM event

Bonner County Daily Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT – The East Bonner County Library District's STEM trailer is coming to Pine Street Woods on Thursday, June 30. From 3-5 p.m. kids can experience hands-on nature discovery using binoculars, microscopes, and other science, technology, engineering, and math equipment that is stocked in the mobile educational center....

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Spokane Valley touts lots of community fun for $1,000

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is kicking off the month of July – the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month – with Game On!, which has been described by city officials as a favorite community activity. The event next Friday is free to residents and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - June 26, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Race the Wolf: ultra-marathon and trail racing series; 52km and 26km trail races. Info.: racethewolf.com. Game Day: tabletop games, including Dungeons & Dragons; 12-8 p.m., Paddler's Alehouse, 100...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Summer sales — Midtown Coeur d’Alene

It might be because of the interest rates. It might be because of the inventory. It might even be because of “Top Gun: Maverick.”. OK, home prices in North Idaho have nothing to do with a smash-hit Tom Cruise blockbuster. The other things, however, factor into the area’s recent rush on price reductions.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dive into 'Oceans of Possibilities'

SANDPOINT — Locals of all ages are invited to explore the depths of the oceans through the East Bonner County Library District’s summer reading program. Now that school is out and summer has officially begun the library is ready to not only get everyone reading, but dive off the deep end with the theme for summer, “Oceans of Possiblities”. The theme will feature activities centered around ocean exploration and conservation.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandpoint, ID
Bonner County, ID
Government
County
Bonner County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Pine, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Love of horse takes teen to state honors

SANDPOINT — Kaira Whalen can't remember a time when she didn't love horses. She grew up living in town, riding a tricycle on the back porch and playing on a swing set in the yard. But she was fascinated by television shows about gardening and the rural lifestyle. As...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66, passed away, in her home in Dover, Idaho, on June 23, 2022. A complete obituary, with service information, will be published later. Maureen was born in Spokane, Washington, and had recently moved to the Dover community. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook...
DOVER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Street#Engineering#Microscopes#Stem Learning#Klt Communications#Stem Trailer
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ocean Spray creates dramatic displays

Ocean Spray (Holodiscus discolor) creates a truly dramatic display when in bloom. From June to July this multi-stemmed North American native shrub is covered in large fluffy plumes of tiny cream-white flowers cascading gracefully from the ends of its arching branches. Other common names include Creambush Rock Spirea, referring to the flower clusters, and Ironwood, describing its extremely hard woody stems.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 12, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a non-injury collision was reported in the 2800 block of Sunnyside Road at 5:50 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Broken water main on 5th and Regal floods, closes road

SPOKANE, Wash. - A broken water main on east 5th Ave. and south Regal St. has flooded the road and closed the area to traffic. Drivers should plan on avoiding the area for the next few hours. According to the Detox Unit on scene, Nicholas GreeneHill, the break occurred in...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inlander.com

The new Goat Lounge offers small plates and cocktails in Coeur d'Alene

Craft cocktail options in North Idaho are somewhat limited to full-service restaurants or raucous bars, making The Goat Lounge an ideal new spot for small plates and an adult beverage in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Owned by the neighboring Moose Lounge, at 401 Sherman Ave., (speaking of raucous bars), the Goat is located at 108 N. Fourth St. in the former Sweet Peaks Ice Cream location. The ice cream parlor's counter has been converted to a handsome, L-shaped bar area with access to both indoor seating and outdoor seating via a large sliding glass window.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Harold D. ‘Magoo’ Lutes, 79

Harold D. “Magoo” Lutes, 79, passed away, in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, in the Sandpoint Eagles Lodge, on John Hudon Lane. Harold was born on February 15, 1943, in Wallace, Idaho. The family later...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 25 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ponderay Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., to consider the following requests: File UP22-089, Eastmark Capital Group, Multi-Family Special Use Permit (Phase 2): Eastmark Capital Group (Landowner, James Fenton Co Inc) is requesting Special Use Permit (SUP) approval in order to develop a ±6.84-acre site with six, multifamily structures, containing a total of 114 residential units. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom apartment units and three-bedroom townhome units. The applicant is requesting approval to increase the height of the three multi-family apartment structures to three stories. Additionally, the project includes construction of an onsite community center. The property is located north of Schweitzer Plaza Drive and South of Walmart and will be accessed by a proposed public street. It is located in Section 11, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise Meridian. File UP22-087, GVD Commercial Properties, Inc., Multi-Family Special Use Permit is requesting special use permit approval in order to develop a ±4.4-acre site with a multifamily structure, containing a total of 24 apartment units as well as 26 Carports and 10 single car garages. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom units. Additionally, they are requesting approval to modify the previously approved site plan, which includes cabins and a recreational space associated with Hotel Ruby, and to increase the height of the structures to three stories. The project is located east of U.S. Highway 95, behind the Farmhouse Restaurant and will be accessed via Piehl Road. It is located in Section 2, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise meridian. An electronic method of participation has also been established for the applicants and members of the public who wish to participate remotely. Please visit the project page for these files on the City of Ponderay website at http://www.cityofponderay.org/planning-zoning/projects/ for information on how to register in advance of the meeting. Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Ponderay Planning Department at (208) 265-5468 at least 48 hours before the hearing. All written comments will be accepted up until one week prior to the hearing. Written comments of less than one page and oral testimony will be accepted until the close of the public comment portion of the hearing. Comments may be mailed to Ponderay - City Planning, P.O. Box 500, Ponderay, ID 83852 or via e-mail to klmiller@ponderay.org. Additional information is available at the planning department. Legal#4324 AD#542999 June 25, 2022.
PONDERAY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Winners of the Half Ironman in Coeur d'Alene 2022 are in!

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - While day two of Hoopfest is underway in downtown Spokane, next door in Idaho, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 is highlighting the feats of a different set of athletes!. In a Half Ironman, a total of 70.3 miles is covered between a swimming course, a biking course,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy