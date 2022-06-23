ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

BGH Foundation welcomes McLaughlin to board

Bonner County Daily Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriven by his desire to give back to the Sandpoint community and to support the excellent work that is being done in the local medical community, Casey McLaughlin recently joined the Bonner General Health Foundation Board. “Casey has been in integral part of the foundation’s advisory council over the...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Dive into 'Oceans of Possibilities'

SANDPOINT — Locals of all ages are invited to explore the depths of the oceans through the East Bonner County Library District’s summer reading program. Now that school is out and summer has officially begun the library is ready to not only get everyone reading, but dive off the deep end with the theme for summer, “Oceans of Possiblities”. The theme will feature activities centered around ocean exploration and conservation.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66, passed away, in her home in Dover, Idaho, on June 23, 2022. A complete obituary, with service information, will be published later. Maureen was born in Spokane, Washington, and had recently moved to the Dover community. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook...
DOVER, ID
ncwlife.com

Spokane Valley touts lots of community fun for $1,000

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is kicking off the month of July – the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month – with Game On!, which has been described by city officials as a favorite community activity. The event next Friday is free to residents and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - June 26, 2022

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. Race the Wolf: ultra-marathon and trail racing series; 52km and 26km trail races. Info.: racethewolf.com. Game Day: tabletop games, including Dungeons & Dragons; 12-8 p.m., Paddler's Alehouse, 100...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Love of horse takes teen to state honors

SANDPOINT — Kaira Whalen can't remember a time when she didn't love horses. She grew up living in town, riding a tricycle on the back porch and playing on a swing set in the yard. But she was fascinated by television shows about gardening and the rural lifestyle. As...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 25 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ponderay Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., to consider the following requests: File UP22-089, Eastmark Capital Group, Multi-Family Special Use Permit (Phase 2): Eastmark Capital Group (Landowner, James Fenton Co Inc) is requesting Special Use Permit (SUP) approval in order to develop a ±6.84-acre site with six, multifamily structures, containing a total of 114 residential units. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom apartment units and three-bedroom townhome units. The applicant is requesting approval to increase the height of the three multi-family apartment structures to three stories. Additionally, the project includes construction of an onsite community center. The property is located north of Schweitzer Plaza Drive and South of Walmart and will be accessed by a proposed public street. It is located in Section 11, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise Meridian. File UP22-087, GVD Commercial Properties, Inc., Multi-Family Special Use Permit is requesting special use permit approval in order to develop a ±4.4-acre site with a multifamily structure, containing a total of 24 apartment units as well as 26 Carports and 10 single car garages. The development contains a mix of one and two-bedroom units. Additionally, they are requesting approval to modify the previously approved site plan, which includes cabins and a recreational space associated with Hotel Ruby, and to increase the height of the structures to three stories. The project is located east of U.S. Highway 95, behind the Farmhouse Restaurant and will be accessed via Piehl Road. It is located in Section 2, Township 57 North, Range 2 West, Boise meridian. An electronic method of participation has also been established for the applicants and members of the public who wish to participate remotely. Please visit the project page for these files on the City of Ponderay website at http://www.cityofponderay.org/planning-zoning/projects/ for information on how to register in advance of the meeting. Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Ponderay Planning Department at (208) 265-5468 at least 48 hours before the hearing. All written comments will be accepted up until one week prior to the hearing. Written comments of less than one page and oral testimony will be accepted until the close of the public comment portion of the hearing. Comments may be mailed to Ponderay - City Planning, P.O. Box 500, Ponderay, ID 83852 or via e-mail to klmiller@ponderay.org. Additional information is available at the planning department. Legal#4324 AD#542999 June 25, 2022.
PONDERAY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Neighborhood of the Week: Summer sales — Midtown Coeur d’Alene

It might be because of the interest rates. It might be because of the inventory. It might even be because of “Top Gun: Maverick.”. OK, home prices in North Idaho have nothing to do with a smash-hit Tom Cruise blockbuster. The other things, however, factor into the area’s recent rush on price reductions.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Winners of the Half Ironman in Coeur d'Alene 2022 are in!

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - While day two of Hoopfest is underway in downtown Spokane, next door in Idaho, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 is highlighting the feats of a different set of athletes!. In a Half Ironman, a total of 70.3 miles is covered between a swimming course, a biking course,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
americanmilitarynews.com

McMorris Rodgers, Murray slam ‘inexcusably broken’ computer system over revelations it harmed veterans

Two Washington lawmakers expressed outrage Sunday and Monday over findings that a flawed computer system has harmed scores of veterans since the Department of Veterans Affairs began piloting it in the Inland Northwest in October 2020. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., issued scathing statements after...
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

‘This isn’t the way we do business here’

A few months after Florida-based investor Jim Gissy purchased the Cedar Street Bridge in late 2018, it was hailed as “a new golden age” for the iconic retail space over Sand Creek. That renaissance continued — even weathering the COVID-19 pandemic — with the bridge consistently attracting new tenants and patrons. In recent years, it seemed like the Cedar Street Bridge had recaptured its central place in the downtown retail landscape after more than a decade during which it functioned primarily as a picturesque backdrop for photos of the Sandpoint waterfront.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ready for race day

COEUR d'ALENE — "Oh, that's cold." With that comment, Kayla Bowker stood on the final step at Independence Point and paused before going for 30-minute swim in Lake Coeur d'Alene on a sunny Friday morning. The 58-degree water, though, is the last of her worries before she joins about...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

