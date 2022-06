GRAFORD, TX – Firefighters continue suppression operations on the Dempsey Fire, burning south of Graford, in Palo Pinto County. Increased humidity levels Sunday morning allowed crews the opportunity to make progress in containment as well as address areas of concern in anticipation of the wind shift. At last report, the wildfire had burned almost 12,000 acres and was 27% contained Monday morning. On June 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 pm the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance on a wildfire in Palo Pinto County. The Dempsey fire is located approximately 10…

GRAFORD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO