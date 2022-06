I returned from Israel on Tuesday. David Wax, JCC Association’s newly elected chair of the board, returned home to San Diego the day before. We had spent the preceding week exploring ways to build on and strengthen our movement’s engagement with Israel as we continue pursuit of greater Jewish community and more vibrant Jewish life. The future, ripe with opportunity, was the centerpiece of our intimate dialogues with luminaries such as Dr. Nachman Shai, minister for Diaspora affairs; the Honorable Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court; and Isaac Herzog, president of the State of Israel.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO