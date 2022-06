Parliamentarians from across Europe have denounced Boris Johnson’s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as “unethical” and “racist”.In a debate at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, delegates expressed deep concern over the Johnson administration’s apparent willingness to breach international law, and to pass a British Bill of Rights which would allow UK judges to override rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.Speakers warned that UK actions would be used by authoritarian states like Russia as pretexts for flouting international treaties and agreements.And German MP Julian Pahlke told the assembly that the protections offered by the ECHR...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO