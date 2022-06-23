ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks higher after Wall St declines on growth worries

By JOE McDONALD
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbMRF_0gJQTYVL00
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader watches monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street edged lower amid fears that higher interest rates will chill global economic growth. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve chairman said the U.S. central bank wants to avoid causing a recession but one is possible as it raises interest rates to cool surging inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices fell $2 per barrel to near $100.

The Fed doesn’t want to “provoke a recession,” but one is possible due to rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high, chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, talking to members of Congress.

“It’s not our intended outcome, but it’s certainly a possibility," Powell said.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.1% after swinging between a gain of 1% and a loss of 1.3% during the day.

"The market now accepts recession is a risk, having been in total denial," said Michael Every of Rabobank in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,285.99 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26,191.97. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1% to 21,209.09.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.6% to 2,327.73 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 6,534.10.

India's Sensex opened up 1.1% at 10,799.50. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok advanced while Jakarta fell.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point, three times its usual margin and the biggest increase in nearly three decades.

Investors worry U.S. and European rate hikes might derail global growth, but Powell said it is “absolutely essential” that the Fed restore stable prices.

“We now anticipate the most aggressive and synchronized tightening cycle" by global central banks since the 1980s, said Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics in a report. “The key question now is not whether central banks will slam on the brakes, but what might stop them?”

The S&P 500 declined to 3,759.89. Stocks in the index were evenly split between gainers and decliners.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2% to 30,483.13. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 11,053.08.

The S&P 500 is in a bear market, or down more than 20% from its Jan. 3 peak. It has fallen in 10 of the past 11 weeks.

Fed policymakers say they anticipate more rate hikes this year and next and at a quicker tempo than previously forecast. They say the U.S. central bank's key rate should reach 3.8% by the end of 2023, its highest level in 15 years.

Surging prices have soured consumer sentiment in the United States, the world's biggest market. Retail spending is sagging.

Inflation fears have been aggravated by a spike in prices of oil, wheat and other commodities due to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Oil prices fell sharply for a second day, suggesting traders anticipate weaker demand as economic activity cools.

Benchmark U.S. crude tumbled $2.26 to $103.93 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract declined $3.33 on Wednesday to $106.19. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, retreated $1.96 to $106.69 per barrel in London. It sank $3.12 the previous session to $108.65.

The dollar fell to 135.39 yen from Wednesday's 136.28 yen. The euro rose to $1.0570 from $1.0566.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: G7 provides forum for like-minded democracies

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — In 1975, leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies gathered to deal with an energy crisis sparked by a war and rampant inflation. Those same sore points are bedeviling their successors representing 46% of the global economy at this week’s Group of Seven summit, with high consumer and energy prices threatening to trigger recessions in the U.S. and Europe.
ECONOMY
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Associated Press

G-7 set to back pursuing Russian oil price cap, tariff hikes

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to supporting Ukraine for the long haul, with the U.S. preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv. Leaders are also set to announce an agreement to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose new sanctions on hundreds of officials and entities supporting the four month long war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Japan swelters as heatwave prompts power crunch warning

Japan's government warned Monday of a power crunch as extreme heat hits the country, with temperature records toppling and Tokyo's rainy season declared over at the earliest date on record. The agency also declared an end to rainy season in central Japan's Tokai and part of southern Kyushu, saying this year's rainy season in these areas and Kanto-Koshin was the shortest on record.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Asian Stocks#Wall Street#Federal Reserve#Congress#Rabobank#The Shanghai Composite#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Sensex#European
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky to ask G7 leaders for more weapons

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will urge leaders of some of the world’s richest countries to do more to support his nation’s fight against Russia.Mr Zelensky will address Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other G7 leaders by video link from Kyiv as his country continues to come under attack from Vladimir Putin’’ missiles.In his nightly address on Sunday, he urged the allies to be “partners, not observers” and give his country the ability to defend itself – warning that any delay would be an invitation to Russia to strike again.Mr Zelensky said he would demand extra defence systems.The three-day summit...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy