Senator Elizabeth Warren has lashed out at the Supreme Court after it officially overturned Roe v Wade last week, striking down abortion rights across the US. In an interview with ABC News’s Martha Raddatz, the Massachusetts senator said the court had “burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had”.“They just took the last of it and set a torch to it,” Ms Warren said. “I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court. We’ve done it before, we need to do it again.”On...

