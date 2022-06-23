ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruined Portal

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft's Ruined Portals are a unique generated structures, and can appear in literally any Biome in either the Overworld or the Nether. They are incomplete Nether Portals that can have either large or small sizes, and under various states of...

IGN

Leyndell, Royal Capital Location and Walkthrough

Leyndell, Royal Capital is a Legacy Dungeon you can encounter in the Altus Plateau area in Elden Ring. It is a massive, labyrinthine city with powerful enemies, multiple bosses, and many treasures. This page will contain walkthrough and guide information on how to reach Leyndell, all the treasures and items that can be found inside, tips for navigating the dungeon, and how to defeat its fearsome bosses.
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Bow is a useful weapon for fighting mobs or fellow players from a distance, however it's useless on its own as it requires Arrows in your inventory (they will automatically be loaded when you equip the Bow). Bows work using a draw-and-release mechanic: the longer you hold down the...
BBC

High Hunsley dig: Archaeologists hunt for deserted medieval village

Archaeologists believe an East Yorkshire hamlet could be hiding one of the UK's "best preserved, deserted medieval villages". Geophysical surveys of the site in High Hunsley, near Beverley, have revealed more than a dozen stone houses. Test digs carried out earlier this year also unearthed pottery dating back as early...
IGN

Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
IGN

Valkyrie Hildr

Valkyrie Hildr is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Hildr is not located in a Hidden Chamber of Odin but can be found in the poison fog maze of Niflheim in the back corner area. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Hildr in God of War (2018).
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
IGN

Tool Blocks

Minecraft's Tool Blocks are a category of Tools. As the name implies, they are Blocks that can be crafted and/or interacted with to perform specific tasks or functions. These can range from a Bed to sleep in, a Chest to store things, or a Furnace to smelt metals into ores, and many more besides!
Gamespot

Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map - All Unique Creature Locations

New unique creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved have recently launched as part of a brand new expansion map called Fjordur. This map is free for all systems and players, including those playing on Mac and Linux. There are three realms in Fjordur, all of them based on Norse mythology. Players can access these realms via portals in different areas. One portal takes players to Asgard, one to Jotunhiem, and the other to Vanaheim. Inside each of these areas are various landscapes, resources, and other structures to explore. In addition to the realms, there are four main islands where players will do most of their exploring. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of these islands is the brand new unique creatures that players can encounter.
IGN

Circus Electrique - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay of this upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, including a peek at the character, classes, abilities, and more. Circus Electrique launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
IGN

Valkyrie Olrun

Valkyrie Olrun is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Olrun can be found in one of the Hidden Chambers of Odin - located in the realm of Alfheim along the Light Elf Shore side area. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Olrun in God of War (2018).
IGN

Skyrim Mod Offers 16K Dragon Textures For the Inevitable 2050 Release

Skyrim has already received countless editions and upgrades, but this new PC mod will seemingly future proof the game for a good few years. A 16K texture mod uploaded by Nexus Mods user xilamonstrr ensures that players can see every scale and scar on the game's dragons. While this might...
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
IGN

Skarn, Lord of Damnation

This page contains information on defeating the final boss of Diablo Immortal and its Realm of Damnation: Skarn, the Lord of Damnation. Skarn is the finale to Diablo Immortal's main questline (though there is much to do afterwards), and is located at the end of the Realm of Damnation. The door to Skarn's sanctum can only be opened after you have destroyed the Pit of Anguish in the story dungeon, and gained the angel's blessings for them to hold open the door while you face the Lord of Damnation in his lair.
IGN

Caves & Cliffs: Part 1 - 1.17.0 (Bedrock) Patch Notes

This page is part of IGN's Minecraft Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Caves and Cliffs: Part 1 (1.17.0 Bedrock) update. This update includes a range of new mobs, blocks, and items such as a Axolotls, Glow Squid, Copper, Amethyst Geode, and even Spyglass. Along with the update, you'll also find Goats, Moss Blocks and Moss Carpet, and even more.
