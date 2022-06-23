ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago
A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state. Last night's top...

