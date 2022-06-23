Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

A Louisiana purchased Powerball ticket for the June 22, 2022 drawing is worth $150,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's website. This continues Louisiana's string of big money payouts from the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are played in the state. Last night's top...
Yes, it is hot out, but is it the hottest it's ever been?. Everyone these days seems to be talking about the heat down south and I recently asked myself, what's the highest temperature recorded here in Lafayette?. Well, after a quick Google search, I found that in 1901 the...
The National Hurricane Center's Five Day Tropical Outlook popped up with a surprise this morning, that surprise could be a tropical system right on Louisiana's coast by early next week. Before you run to Home Depot to stand in line for a generator read a little further so you have a better picture of what forecasters are saying about the tropics and a potential impact in Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS — Black women already face the worst maternal mortality rate in the country, according to the CDC. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, experts worry there could be even more deaths. "I think it's very important to understand that access and choice go hand-in-hand...
If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun. Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.
From rural schools to civil rights history, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation added 14 new sites to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List. The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is an organization that advocates and identifies historic sites in Louisiana and established a list of the most endangered places in Louisiana in 1999.
One Louisiana city has more billionaires than any other in our state. Can you guess which one it is?. Well, if you guessed any other city than New Orleans, you would be wrong. That's because there's only one person living in Louisiana who's a billionaire, and it's New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson.
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Despite the blazing sun and over 106 degrees, those with reproductive health needs are still making appointments Friday at Planned Parenthood base in this city. But just hours after the Supreme Court quashed decades of precedent, overturning Roe v. Wadeand gutting the right to abortiona 22-year-old woman was equally confused and appalled.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was a rainy day from Pensacola, Florida to New Orleans, Louisiana. A disorganized area of rain, clouds, and thunderstorms slowly moving west along the Gulf Coast has the attention of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. According to the agency’s Sunday evening update:. As...
A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
We're trying to be tactful, but as you know, here in the great state of Louisiana, we don't always think things all the way through and this is a perfect (and hilarious) example of just that!. I don't know about you, but this falls into the category of you can't...
MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A seven-foot alligator visited the swimming area of Lake Arthur Park Saturday morning. Lake Arthur police were notified of the alligator sighting, and they asked that everyone leave the water until wildlife authorities could remove it. Wildlife officials arrived and hooked the alligator, but it...
Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards, DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., the LA 1 Coalition, and others held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on Phase II of the elevated LA 1 corridor. Phase II will elevate 8.3 miles of highway from Golden Meadow to Leeville. Once...
HOUSTON (CW39) Local authorities are searching for a missing baby in need of medical treatment. They believe that missing baby is probably in Louisiana. On Twitter Friday, Houston Police issued the following:. Help us locate Kodi Davis, 8 months, & her mom Kennedy Greene, 18. Kodi needs medical treatment. Greene...
Old-fashioned fun is in store to celebrate America’s birthday when blankets and lawn chairs go down and fireworks go up across the north shore throughout the weekend July 1-4. The celebration of the Fourth of July across both the eastern and western ends of St. Tammany has something for...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.
Well, it happened again. Jeepers from Louisiana and Texas gathered last weekend on the sand of Holly Beach to hang out and spell out JEEP on the sand. What better way to spell the word JEEP than to do it with jeeps? That's just what they did. I can't even...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 308 After Colliding with a Utility Pole. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 22, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Amoco Road in Lockport, Louisiana. Kristen Taylor, 29, of Walker, Louisiana died in the crash. Taylor was driving a 2010 Kia Optima north on LA Hwy 308. Taylor went off the road to the right during a left curve for unknown reasons and collided with a utility pole.
Impairment Suspected in Head-On Crash on LA 139 that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On June 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 24, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. Prentice Starr, Jr., 48, of Monroe, Louisiana, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Starr Jr. was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger north on LA Highway 139. At the same time, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving south on LA Hwy 139. The Dodge crossed the centerline and struck the Hyundai for unknown reasons.
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.
