A shooting at the Red Roof Inn in Rockville early this morning has become a homicide case after the victim died, Rockville City police said in a statement today. Rockville officers arrived at the hotel at 16001 Shady Grove Road at 12:15 AM this morning and found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Due to the severity of the victim's condition, the investigation was transferred to the Montgomery County Police Department.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO