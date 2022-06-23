ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randalia, IA

Iowa man accused in deaths of more than 3,000 feeder hogs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYEUg_0gJQ11xC00

RANDALIA, Iowa — A northeast Iowa farmer pleaded not guilty to neglect charges on Monday after more than 3,000 feeder hogs died on his property.

Derek David Smith, 41, of Randalia, filed a written not guilty plea to one count of livestock neglect, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

According to court documents obtained by KCRG-TV, Smith “failed to provide livestock with care consistent with customary animal husbandry practices, deprived livestock with necessary sustenance, or injured/destroyed livestock causing pain or suffering inconsistent with customary animal husbandry practices which resulted in serious injury or the death of livestock.”

Court records indicate Smith was hired by Valley Farms to care for the hogs, the Courier reported. Authorities found the dead hogs on Smith’s fame on June 2, and authorities determined the animals died from a lack of feed, according to the newspaper.

Another 200 hogs had to be euthanized for health reasons, court records show.

If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to a year in prison and a $2,560 fine, according to the Courier.

His trial is tentatively set for August in Fayette County District Court, the newspaper reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1230kfjb.com

Michael Lang to be Sentenced Monday, June 27th

A Grundy County man who was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder in the death of an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff in April of 2021 is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 27th. Sentencing for Michael Lang will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Man sustains non-life threatening injury in Linn County Accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Deputies, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to a personal injury accident at Lakeside Road and Dows Road. When emergency crews arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that was driven by 40 year-old Christopher Washington from...
LINN COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Randalia, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in crash near Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles on the south side of Central City resulted in one of the drivers getting injured. At around 5:26 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Central City Road and Iowa Highway 13. Deputies believe that a vehicle traveling westbound on Central City Road stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into it. They apparently struck another vehicle that was headed southbound on Highway 13, according to officials.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man arrested in Iowa City on drug charges

An Atkins Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop found him in possession of meth. Police stopped 49-year-old Luke Truesdell near the intersection of Bancroft and Tracy at approximately 7 o’clock because his vehicle had no plates attached. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was allegedly observed, and Truesdell reportedly admitted to having a marijuana pipe inside the car.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#David Smith#Hogs#Feeder#Kcrg Tv#2022 Court#Cox Media Group
iheart.com

Heavy rain overnight causes flooding in Eastern Iowa

Our news partner, CBS2 Iowa's News Now, is reporting that a portion of the Boyson Trail in Marion is closed because of washouts following the heavy overnight rain. One storm spotter in Linn County reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain and a portion of an onramp from Herbert Hoover Highway onto EB I-80 was under at least six inches of water. Here's your reminder to never drive through a flooded area. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! If you have Saturday afternoon or early evening plans, keep an eye to the sky.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Three displaced due to Grundy Center house fire

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy Center Fire Department was at the scene of a house fire for more than nine hours Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 4th Street. Officials said there were three people inside the home,...
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kchanews.com

No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Crash in New Hampton

No injuries were reported, but one child was medically evaluated at the scene of a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in New Hampton. The collision occurred shortly after noon at the intersection of East Main Street and Water Avenue. New Hampton Police say a car driven by 69-year-old Lynette Hollister was making a left turn when she collided with a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Nina Hoffman.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
85K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy