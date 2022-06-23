I don't understand this optical illusion

The Canon EOS R5 remains the best Canon camera for most uses, and one of the best stills cameras full stop. Two years after release, it's proved to be everything the professional workhorse we'd hoped for thanks to superb autofocus, super rapid burst shooting and the added bonus of up to 8K video. If you’re looking for a camera for video specifically, this isn’t it, due to the recording limits at higher resolutions, but it’s one of the best for stills and hybrid shooters who want occasional video, and particularly for sports and wildlife photographers.

