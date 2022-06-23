California woman and 2 dogs dead after struck by lightning near Los Angeles

A Walnut family can breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday thanks to some good Samaritans who dropped off their Goldendoodle at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Walnut/Diamond Bar station.It's unclear at this moment who dropped off Sawyer, a 12-week-old puppy who was taken from his owner's arms, and how the person found the dog. In a video obtained by CBSLA, surveillance video showed the moment Sawyer was abducted. The family believes that thanks to the reporting by CBSLA, a woman walked into the sheriff's station and dropped of Sawyer."It's overwhelming," Joe Ortiz told CBSLA Anchor Jasmine Viel. "It's been...

DIAMOND BAR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO