Johnson City, TN

High on a Hillside music festival happening this weekend in Johnson City | WJHL

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new music festival will take place in Johnson City this weekend. The High on a Hillside festival is set for Saturday at TVA Credit Union...

WJHL

First “Pride Rainbow Festival” held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the first year of Johnson City’s “Pride Rainbow Festival” and the beginning of a new tradition. Hundreds of people and about 50 vendors attended. The event aims to increase visibility of the queer community and let everyone know that they are accepted no matter who they are. “Love is […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough Days brings good times, MoonPies to Tennessee's oldest town

Next weekend, downtown Jonesborough will be the place for MoonPies, live music, fireworks and more. The annual Jonesborough Days Festival will take place July 2 and 3 on Main Street, right in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse. Little Miss Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Days Festival will host the Little...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Hard Rock Casino Bristol holds final hiring event before opening

Hard Rock International hosted its final hiring event at the temporary casino in Bristol before it opens to the public. The hiring event was held Saturday at the casino property on Gate City Highway. News 5 was told there was a line to get in the door to apply. Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities? Find out here

(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Saturday, June 25 Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus Info: Open 10 a.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Tennessee Government
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Local motorcycle club chapter rides for a good cause

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of motorcyclists took to the road in Johnson City Saturday for a good cause. The local chapter of Southern Cruisers Riding Club hosted their annual rally and benefit ride. The ride started off in Johnson City around 10 a.m., and bikers rode through some of the Tri-Cities most beautiful […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Whiskey River Dry Goods Company opens in Erwin

There is a new boutique in Erwin offering a little bit of western, a little bit of rock and roll and a whole lot of something new downtown. Whiskey River Dry Goods Company, which is located at 107 North Main St. in Erwin, has been in town for about four weeks, and owner Michelle Peitzmann said she and her store have been well received.
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

BrightRidge: Over 1,000 temporarily lost power around Gray

Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. […]
GRAY, TN
The Tomahawk

Next generation of Johnson County bull riders are stepping up

L-R Bullriders Loki Osborne, 15, of Butler, TN, and Joe Joe Church, 14, of Mountain City, before their rides at the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo on Saturday night. Wes and John Stalans brought the Spur N S Rodeo monster bulls back to Johnson County for two nail-biting nights of Bulls and Barrels on Friday and Saturday. Featuring the fan-favorite events of bull riding and barrel racing, along with some spectacular trick riding and raucous comedy, it was the action-packed night that Mountain City resident Pauleen Kidd attended with her two sons and her granddaughter, was hoping for. “It’s a good time Saturday night,” she said.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Report: Johnson City has second-highest move-in rate in state

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new report ranks Johnson City as one of the most popular cities in Tennessee for people to move to. According to moveBudda’s Tennessee migration report, Johnson City had the second-highest ratio of people moving versus moving out with 273 moves in for every 100 from January through early May. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

God is the great comforter in our time of need

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Sorrow is part of life. Sadly, many people run from it instead of dealing with it. Human sorrow is a natural and healthy emotion. However, we should not be mourning over sinful desires that are unfulfilled.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

I-81 crash in Washington Co., VA causes delays

Update: As of 1:20 p.m., VDOT’s 511 system listed the scene as cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 caused lane closures and delays Sunday, traffic officials said. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system, a crash at Mile Marker 33.6 closed the northbound right […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City woman set fire in John Sevier Center, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a woman with arson following an April incident at the John Sevier Center. A news release stated that police responded to 141 E. Market St. on April 24 in reference to a fire in the apartment building. Officers with the JCPD determined that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

No more searches planned for man last seen on raft on Cherokee Lake

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a report of a missing person on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County. TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron said the agency had received a report of a person who was floating on a raft at the Quarryville access boat ramp in Mooresburg. According to TWRA, that […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Jonesborough man arrested on various charges

On Thursday, June 23, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested James Saylor, 43, of Jonesborough, and charged him with methamphetamine possession, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, resisting arrest and identity theft. At approximately 3:34 a.m., officers responded to the area of Upper Class Suites on College...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Body found in Johnson City identified

On June 18 at approximately 8 p.m., the Johnson City Police Department responded to the area of East State of Franklin Road near Division Street in reference to a deceased female. The area the female was located is nearby a frequented homeless camp, which is near the downtown railroad tracks. The female was later identified as Meghan Carter, 24, from Etowah, Tenn. At this time, there are no indications of any foul play involved in Carter’s death.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

