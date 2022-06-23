High on a Hillside music festival happening this weekend in Johnson City | WJHL

L-R Bullriders Loki Osborne, 15, of Butler, TN, and Joe Joe Church, 14, of Mountain City, before their rides at the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo on Saturday night. Wes and John Stalans brought the Spur N S Rodeo monster bulls back to Johnson County for two nail-biting nights of Bulls and Barrels on Friday and Saturday. Featuring the fan-favorite events of bull riding and barrel racing, along with some spectacular trick riding and raucous comedy, it was the action-packed night that Mountain City resident Pauleen Kidd attended with her two sons and her granddaughter, was hoping for. “It’s a good time Saturday night,” she said.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO