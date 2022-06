The search for a young boy who drowned on Sunday while swimming with his family in Lake Elsinore has concluded. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department's dive team found the body of the child at around 2:37 p.m., the sheriffs department announced in a press release.At around 10:35 a.m., Riverside County Sheriffs Department received a call about a potential drowning at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore. The boy, who is believed to be 9-years-old, was swimming with family members at Lake Elsinore. His family members noticed he was struggling and attempted to help the child before they lost sight of him. ...

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO