Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society launches new foster program amid overcrowding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She doesn't bake but provides you with love. Meet the PAWS Pet of the Week -- Sara Lee. Nobody doesn't like Sara Lee! This 6-year-old Shepherd mix is a sweet, cuddly dog who always wants to stay near her person's side.She is very smart, and will happily follow commands like "paw", "touch", and "down". Sara Lee enjoys long walks, belly rubs, and looking for squirrels outside. She also likes to play chase!Sara Lee would do best with an experienced dog owner who can continue her training and doesn't mind a 56-pound lap dog.Sara Lee is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO