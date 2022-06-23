ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society launches new foster program amid overcrowding

By Internewscast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — Many area animal shelters are overpopulated and are reaching critical limits. To ease the...

Our annual Chicago Pride Parade advice: enjoy the day, avoid the night

Nine years ago, we published our editors’ recommendations for enjoying the Chicago Pride Parade weekend safely. Unfortunately, everything we wrote then applies equally to this year’s celebration. Avoid Belmont. Leave at a relatively early hour. Trust your gut. Historically, there aren’t many problems during the parade itself. Flare-ups...
Time to dumpster dive: Northwestern students pack up, home goods pile up

On evenings before trash collection, recent Northwestern University graduates Conor Metz and Geena Vetula go on “dumpster diving dates” in hopes of finding furniture for the Chicago apartment they’re moving into next month. With leases ending and Northwestern students moving out, discarded home goods pile up near...
Brother of Fox News commentator shot dead in Chicago

The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
More than 8 million Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected, Tribune investigation finds

Something as simple as drinking tap water is exposing millions of Illinoisans to toxic chemicals that build up in human blood, cause cancer and other diseases and take years to leave the body. Scientists call the chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. They are commonly known as forever chemicals...
She has waited 29 years for housing assistance. Now she is fighting for change

Jeanette Taylor was a single mother looking to move her family out of the one-bedroom apartment she shared with her mother in Chicago. She worked in retail and as a community organizer. The thought of affording her own space in 1993, with the three kids she had then, was all but out of the question. She turned to the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) and applied for assistance.
Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell’s younger brother killed in Chicago shooting

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell’s younger brother was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Chicago, he said in a social media post. “Devastating news: Yesterday was legitimately the worst day of my existence. I received a call informing me that my teenage baby brother Christian was murdered on the south side of Chicago yesterday morning. After all the things my family has been through never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him. Please keep my family in your prayers,” Caldwell wrote Saturday, including a picture of himself and his brother wearing a graduation cap and gown.
Here's A List Of Food Vendors That Will Be At The Taste Of Chicago

Grab your wallet and prepare to head to Grant Park soon as the Taste of Chicago is a little under two weeks away. If you’re a true Chicagoan or a visitor who loves the city, you know this event is one of the most attended summer festivities. With dishes that appeal to your hungry needs, such as the iconic Chicago-style hot dog, deep-dish pizza, and an old-style turkey leg, you’ll leave disapproving of how much you ate but overfilled with Chicago joy.
While visiting Chicago area, VP Harris reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to Roe v. Wade being overturned while visiting two stops in the Chicago area on Friday. Harris’s first scheduled visit was to suburban Plainfield to discuss the maternal health crisis. There she was joined by Senator Dick Durbin as well as Representative Lauren Underwood. However, her speech focused […]
PAWS Pet of the Week: Sara Lee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She doesn't bake but provides you with love. Meet the PAWS Pet of the Week -- Sara Lee. Nobody doesn't like Sara Lee! This 6-year-old Shepherd mix is a sweet, cuddly dog who always wants to stay near her person's side.She is very smart, and will happily follow commands like "paw", "touch", and "down". Sara Lee enjoys long walks, belly rubs, and looking for squirrels outside. She also likes to play chase!Sara Lee would do best with an experienced dog owner who can continue her training and doesn't mind a 56-pound lap dog.Sara Lee is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
