Former Auburn football RB/CB Devan Barrett has found his third school, which will be his first outside of central Alabama, with the decision to transfer to the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. Barrett took to the transfer portal following the pandemic-stricken 2020 season after Gus Malzahn was announced not to return. The Tampa product stayed in-state with the decision to transfer to Troy.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO