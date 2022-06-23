Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

Beth Anderson, a resident at TerraBella Lake Norman, watched as her special day unfolded before her. With a crown upon her head, she witnessed the decorations being placed and family and friends gathering for her 100th birthday celebration. A Happy 100th Birthday banner was hung and flanked with blue and...
John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport manager, has been elected as the new president of the North Carolina Airports Association (NCAA), a not-for-profit organization consisting of executive, professional, affiliate and honorary members. With more than 40 years in airport management, Ferguson has served on the NCAA Board for four years and...
What N.C. lawmakers — and their challengers — are saying about Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights:. "Throughout history the Court has pushed the arc of history towards justice. Today, the court has broken its sacred promise to protect the basic constitutional rights of all Americans. Tomorrow, the defense of freedom moves to the states, and I am all in."
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban, including offering clemency to any doctor convicted and not appointing prosecutors who would enforce the prohibition.
Comments / 0