For 48 years, the Westerville Music & Arts Festival has showcased artists from across central Ohio, and 2022 marks a return to the event’s full glory. Inspired by a desire to give back to the community, the Westerville Area Chamber held the first festival in Uptown Westerville in 1974. It looked much different than it does today; 50 artists participated, and many would return for years after. But they understood the festival’s potential, and spread the word to colleagues and friends. As the festival grew, organizers knew they needed more space. It moved it to Otterbein University’s campus, then again after 24 years to its current location at Heritage Park and Everal Barn.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO