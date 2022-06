Eleven public pools run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation opened for the summer last week and 14 more are scheduled to open by next weekend. The first city pools opened at Fishtown Recreation Center, Mill Creek Playground in West Philly and Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond. The recreation department is expecting 50 of its 63 outdoor pools – about 80% – to open this summer. City officials said they are limited in opening more due to a shortage of lifeguards.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO