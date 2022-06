Together New Orleans, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and other officials are expected to make a big announcement Tuesday on an initiative that would create a network of solar-powered “resilience hubs” at churches and community centers for residents to use in the wake of hurricanes. Whether it’s to charge a phone, store medicine that requires refrigeration or just to get out of the heat, the plan is to have such facilities across the state, not just in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO