On June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am deputies discovered the body of Lloyd Trenton Stilwell at 190 Stone Drive in Max Meadows. Stilwell sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was found lying facedown and no firearm was found in or near the vicinity of the victim. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

MAX MEADOWS, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO