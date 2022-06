Nick Rochinski pulled off what Louden Reimert unfortunately could not last week as he held off one of Big Diamond’s best Duane Howard to win the 25-lap Insigner Performance Modified feature on Advance Auto Parts night for his first ever career win at the speedway. Reimert was bidding for his first win last week but could not hold off the charges of Brett Kressley, but Rochinski was able to seal the deal last night in his thrilling win. Mark Smith dominated the 25-lap Capital Renegades URC main event for the win with Logan Watt getting his first of the season in the USS Achey Crate 602 division and Alex Schoffstall once again victorious in the Red White and Blue Autos Roadrunners.

DICKSON CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO