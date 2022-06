For many Maine school kids and teachers, this week marked the first full week of summer vacation. And after the challenges of the past 3 years of the pandemic, remote learning, masking, and pool testing (just to name a few) following the onset of Covid-19, many educators and administrators have been looking forward to the summer as an opportunity to take a bit of a break, both physically and mentally.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO