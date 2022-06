No wedding ever runs smooth there is always something that pops up that is unexpected, but having a wedding gown disappear well that's more of a horror story. A TikTok video has gone viral of a wedding bridal store in Illinois called Kasia's Bridal. In the video, she talks about something she has never seen or heard before when dealing with wedding gowns. A groom called her store frantically trying to rebuy a wedding dress for his fiancee. The store owner was really confused and trying to figure out why this groom was wanting to reorder a custom-made wedding dress 5 months before the wedding.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO