Florida Man Charged for Bail Bond Scame Carried Out in Bell Acres

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown. Police tell KDKA-TV that gunfire rang out just before 11 p.m. on Thursday outside of McPatton's Pub along North Gallatin Avenue. Uniontown police confirmed that 34-year-old Samatha Harden was killed in the shooting. Police said she was standing next to a man who had been involved in an argument with another man inside the bar. Not long after, one of the men opened fire, and Harden was shot and killed."It appears she is an innocent victim, innocent bystander," Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.Harden's...

UNIONTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO