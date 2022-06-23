ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Florida Man Charged for Bail Bond Scame Carried Out in Bell Acres

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELL ACRES, PA – A Bell Acres man was scammed out of $14,000 in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh woman charged with trespass, resisting arrest in Kiski Township

A Pittsburgh woman is charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest stemming from an incident Saturday afternoon in Kiski Township. Devondra Miller, 25, also has been charged by township police with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Miller trespassing behind a residence along...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Missing West Mifflin teen found safe; mother facing charges

Police filed charges against the mother of teen reported missing from West Mifflin on Thursday after the teen was found safe. Evelyn Liddell, no age given, of Las Vegas is charged with false reports to law enforcement, interference with custody the of children, concealment of the whereabouts of a child, and obstruction of justice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Fraud#Big Sewickley Creek Road#Hispanic#Ohio Township Police
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Charges advance against Seven Fields man accused of threats

Charges against a Seven Fields man accused of threatening and harassing his neighbor were advanced to the Butler County Common Pleas Court. Jerome E. Mulligan, 40, is charged with felony retaliation against a victim and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, related to incidents on May 8 and May 21.
SEVEN FIELDS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
wtae.com

One dead, one injured after shootings in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and one is injured after reported shootings in Pittsburgh overnight. Two males with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital by private means around 12:15 a.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say both victims arrived in critical condition. One of the victims was later...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

South Siders concerned after latest shooting wounds three women

PITTSBURGH — It happened just around the corner from the district that hosts South Side's nightlife scene. By daylight, South 12th Street between East Carson Street and Sarah Street by daylight is peaceful. But at half-past 3 a.m. Saturday, 90 minutes after bars closed for Friday night revelers three women were shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman shot and killed outside Uniontown bar was innocent bystander

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting outside of a bar in Uniontown. Police tell KDKA-TV that gunfire rang out just before 11 p.m. on Thursday outside of McPatton's Pub along North Gallatin Avenue. Uniontown police confirmed that 34-year-old Samatha Harden was killed in the shooting. Police said she was standing next to a man who had been involved in an argument with another man inside the bar. Not long after, one of the men opened fire, and Harden was shot and killed."It appears she is an innocent victim, innocent bystander," Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.Harden's...
UNIONTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Police probe gunfire on bus in Wilmerding

The Pittsburgh Regional Transit police are seeking two men who fired a gun inside a bus Tuesday night in Wilmerding, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. No one was hurt in the shooting that occurred just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Patton Street and Middle Avenue, a regional transit spokesman said. Four other passengers were on the bus when the shot was fired.
WILMERDING, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

99K+
Followers
55K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy