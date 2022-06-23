Police Arrest Pennsylvania 18-Year-Olds Who Made Threat at Rio Grande Wawa

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 3:42 p.m. in the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police say they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The incident remains under police investigation.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO