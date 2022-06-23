ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Park, MD

14-Year-Old Boy Was Not Intended Target in Riverdale Shooting

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RIVERDALE, MD – A 14-year-old who was shot in both legs and recovering from...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

