14-Year-Old Boy Was Not Intended Target in Riverdale Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities. The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said. They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said. Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO