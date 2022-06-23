ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Ocean City

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian...

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which occurred on June 25, 2022. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
rehobothfoodie.com

SPAIN (Ocean City, Md)

Peter Elias' SPAIN restaurant and wine bar is one of the most beautifully designed eateries in Ocean City. Perched high atop the new Cambria Hotel at the west end of St. Louis Avenue (13 St. Louis), it offers breathtaking views of the Rt. 50 drawbridge, the Ocean City Inlet, West Ocean City, the Inlet end of the boardwalk and even Assateague Island/State Park. That's all nice, but wait til you taste the food and the cocktails!
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

In Most Recent Collision In North OC, Pedestrian Listed As Stable; Police Offer Safety Reminders

OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old female, was crossing the highway from east to west in a crosswalk, but against a no-walk signal, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Felton man charged after threatening to shoot woman in the face

FELTON, Del. – A Felton man is facing serious charges after police say he was involved in a domestic dispute Friday night. Around 8:22 p.m. on June 24th, Felton Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Sewell Street. It was reported that a white male suspect was threatening to shoot a female victim with a gun. When police arrived, they found white male with a gun, and later identified him as 39-year-old Russell A. Rubley.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department in Delaware is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured above. The suspect is allegedly involved in a bank robbery that took place today at the Bank of Delmarva. Laurel Police is asking anyone with information to forward it to Ptlm. Howard...
LAUREL, DE
Ocean City Today

Three men stabbed in downtown Ocean City

Three men were taken to hospitals after getting stabbed in downtown Ocean City on Monday night. Police responded to Wicomico Street just before midnight after being alerted to reports of a fight. When the officers arrived, they saw a fight between several individuals and intervened. Three of the individuals were...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Inmate dies at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. DSP detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death, which occurred June 25. The investigation remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Seaford shooting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested and another is wanted following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby residence before fleeing the area. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident, and the home itself was not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
SEAFORD, DE
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
WMDT.com

Mobile home destroyed by fire in Bethany Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, MD- A fire at the Engola Beach Estate mobile home park in Rehoboth Beach destroyed a home Thursday night, with firefighters working to stop the damage from spreading to surrounding units. “I opened my door and all I could see was orange,” said next-door neighbor Judi Hatchel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

