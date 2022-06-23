Triple shooting in Baltimore as police search for vehicle used in drive-by

ROSEDALE, Md. — A teenager was shot overnight in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said. County police said a teenager told detectives he was shot in the area of Marquette and St. Regis roads when he was shot shortly after midnight Saturday. The teenager was found in a nearby house...
BALTIMORE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near Rosedale. The incident took place at just after midnight on Saturday, June 25th. The victim reported that he was shot while in the area of Marquette Road and St. Regis Road. Officers located the injured teenager at a nearby residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives …
BALTIMORE — A person was killed early Saturday morning and seven others injured during several shootings that began Friday night in Baltimore, according to police. Southern District officers who were in the area of the 700 block of South Charles Street in Baltimore’s Otterbein neighborhood heard gunshots minutes after 3 a.m. Saturday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said.
Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said.
They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities
An ambulance took him to a local hospital.
Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said.
Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least five people were shot overnight into Sunday morning. In the first incident, just after 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire. Once on scene officers identified a crime scene and were alerted to a victim...
JOPPA, MD— Police in Harford County have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Joppa on Saturday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on June 25, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300-block of Ellsworth Place for a report of a shooting. An adult male was located in a townhouse with multiple gunshot wounds …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said.
They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities.
An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver Saturday night.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa just before 7:30 p.m. for a 911 call about a shooting.
The person who made one of the 911 calls was Karen Rollins, a customer who ordered dinner for her two grandchildren from Papa Johns.
“I looked outside. I saw the pizza box, so I opened the door to get the food, and there was a young man out there jumping around,” Karen Rollins said. “So I asked him if he...
