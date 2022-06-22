ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

DeAndre Hopkins hopes to reduce 6-game suspension

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. He and his agent have said publicly that he does not know how it happened.

He believes something he took was contaminated and planned on investigating it further.

He hopes to be able to reduce his suspension.

He spoke about the suspension and positive test Wednesday at a charity softball game that Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee.

“We’re still doing some research right now so hopefully before the season starts, we can get the games down a little bit,” he said, according to 12 News’ Cameron Cox.

He says his positive test was not his fault.

“What it was, it was called Ostarine and it was 0.1% of it found in my system, which if you know what that is, it’s contamination and not something directly taken,” he explained.

“I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person,” he added. “I don’t take any supplements. I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins, so for something like that to happen to me, I was shocked, but my team and I are trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The Cardinals have a plan to prepare him to be ready for Week 7, but if he somehow can get his suspension reduced, maybe they will have to adjust the plan a little bit.

and

